Rams' Kyren Williams Remains Committed
As Kyren Williams continues to wait until his representation and organization are able to reach an agreement regarding an extension, he's been storming ahead, attending OTAs, fully participating in practice, and has yet to announce any intensions of a holdout.
Rams head coach Sean McVay provided an update regarding talks on Tuesday and let's say it wasn't good news for Williams.
“Yeah, there are a lot of discussions that are consistently going on. Like I said, (Agent) Drew (Rosenhaus) has been great to be able to work with and those conversations go back to even before, but really when you look at the league meetings and then just some of the back and forth that exists. (Senior Manager, Football Administration) Matthew Shearin has been outstanding in a lot of the communication as it relates to Drew and I feel like it's been really positive. And what I love is that Kyren has been here, been leading, been doing exactly what Kyren does, and so I’ve been pleased and we'll see if there's an opportunity to be able to land that plane. Good progress, but nothing to report as far as any deal right now.”
Williams has every opportunity to turn up the pressure on the Rams, pointing out his work rate in a refined offense over the past two seasons and the simple fact the Rams miss the postseason if they do not have him. However, he has yet to make that move and barring any changes or schedules absences with the team, will be at minicamp in Maui.
“Oh yeah. And if not, it's because it's been an excused absence," stated McVay regarding team attendance. "Here's the reality, what a cool opportunity that we've got to be able to partner up with Maui. A lot of similar things that that community has kind of gone through and obviously an opportunity to be able to extend your kind of brand reach, if you will. As far as the amount of football, this is about being able to connect. We'll do a couple things, more like a phase two day. Any 11-on-11 stuff, that's not going to be existent so there's going to be a couple people that had some prior commitments whether it's somebody's wedding or something with their family that they'll have excused absences, but everybody will be accounted for as it relates to next week.”
While Williams may look to hold out during training camp, that's over a month away. In the meantime, Williams continues to work hard, something he should be commended for, as that's the only thing that could generate drama for the team from a roster standpoint.
