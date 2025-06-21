Rams' Matthew Stafford is One of 2025's Biggest What-If's
In CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin's re-examination of the wild what-ifs from the 2025 NFL offseason, he reopens how the Raiders could have acquired Matthew Stafford.
"If Mike McCarthy had landed with the Bears, prompting Ben Johnson to join the Raiders, it's very possible, if not probable, that Las Vegas would've escalated its pursuit of a quarterback upgrade," wrote Benjamin.
"What if, instead of dealing a mid-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for old Carroll understudy Geno Smith, they pushed all their chips on the biggest name of the 2025 market? Stafford was permitted to speak with other teams about a potential contract before securing a revised deal with the Los Angeles Rams, and Brady's Raiders were reportedly among the most interested suitors. Now imagine if Johnson was part of the pitch; he was on staff with the Lions, alongside Stafford, from 2019-2020. In this scenario, it's not so crazy to envision Stafford rocking silver and black to close his storied gunslinging career."
So, how does Mike McCarthy get involved in the Raiders and Stafford situation?
"Chicago has high hopes for Caleb Williams under new coach Ben Johnson, the long-coveted Detroit Lions play-caller. Despite a tough schedule, plenty are wondering if Windy City might actually snap its playoff drought in 2025. Before Johnson agreed to switch sides in the NFC North, however, the Bears considered reeling in another big fish, interviewing former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy following his abrupt exit from Dallas. Had McCarthy wowed Bears brass to earn the job, he would've been matched up against the Green Bay Packers who employed him for 13 years. Johnson, meanwhile, may have landed his first head coaching gig in Las Vegas, where Raiders minority owner Tom Brady hired Pete Carroll ... but only after reportedly making a strong push to secure the respected Lions assistant."
Here's the truth. Stafford was never going to be a Raider unless the Rams ended all negotiations with him and showed him the door.
“It wasn’t something that happened on that Friday during that meeting," stated Stafford on his return to the Rams. "It’s not one thing that sits there and goes, ‘Hey, this is the reason. There's one thing that makes me want to come back.’There are so many positive things about our organization and about our team. I never really wanted to leave. I’m just happy to be back and happy that the Rams want me back. We can move forward and hopefully have a great season.”
The Rams were never going to let that happen. Stafford is already outplaying his contract and Sean McVay isn't too keen to mentor a young quarterback yet. McVay likes intelligent players who do not need to endure growing pians.
However, here's the other part. Ben Johnson being hired by the Raiders would have likely taken Stafford out of the equation all together.
Let's not forget Stafford requested a trade before Dan Campbell could even pitch his ideas to him, after being named head coach. Stafford's departure led Detroit to endure two painful years under Campbell and Jared Goff.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for our content on Stafford.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE