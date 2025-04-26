Rams Add Another Threat to Offense in NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Rams aimed to add a talented pass catcher at an affordable rate and did so on Day Two of the draft. Pro Football Network graded every team in the league's picks. They gave the Rams a B+ for their moves on the draft's second day.
"With the first selection of their 2025 NFL Draft class, the Rams selected Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson. It was a slightly off-the-wall pick, especially with the quality of CB talent still on the board – but Ferguson is a well-rounded player and an elite athlete with exciting potential in Sean McVay’s scheme," PFN said.
"At 6’5” and over 250 pounds, Ferguson is explosive, fleet-footed, and fluid as a route runner, physical as a RAC threat, and flashes high-end body control on adjustments. Focus drops can sometimes be an issue, but overall, Ferguson is a role and alignment-diverse TE with high-end tools, dutiful blocking ability, and value as an offensive foil.
The talented tight end noted that Oregon's offense drew much of its system and play calls from Sean McVay's system, which should make his transition to the NFL easier.
"One hundred percent. We take a lot of stuff from the Rams' offense. We've watched some tape
on them, so there’s definitely some carryover. Coach Sean McVay is one of the greats, and he
always has a great offense, like you said, using motions to attack space and everything like
that. I'm super excited to be a part of that, get the playbook and dive into it," Ferguson said in his press conference following the end of the draft's second day.
Ferguson noted that his time at Oregon helped him prepare for life in the NFL in more ways than one. While Oregon's football program helped prepare him on the field, it also helped prepare him off the field.
“I think Coach Lanning poured so much into me. I think just one is hard work. We got down and dirty every week and practiced super hard. He demanded a lot out of me. Everything that he's taught me with that and with the practice schedule, but also being a coach that we did so much on offense and having to learn so much. I think he's just improved my career from that standpoint. Then, just what Oregon's about, winning. It's about winning. It's about the culture that he's built up there. I think that translates anywhere," Ferguson said.
