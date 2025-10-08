Latest Rankings Reflect Rams' Setback After Recent Loss
The Los Angeles Rams had a game they wanted to forget last week. It was one that they knew they should have won, but they came up short. There was no finger-pointing for excuses from this team as they just got outplayed.
That is something you do not usually see from a Rams team that is led by head coach Sean McVay. It was surprising to see the Rams go down the way that they did. Like they say, on a short week, anything can happen, and it did not go the way the Rams wanted it to.
The Rams came back from a two-touchdown deficit, but every time they would punch, their opponent had an answer for them. They eventually tied the game and sent the game to overtime, but they could not get a conversation on fourth down that ended the game.
Throughout the game the Rams had made some costly mistakes that we do not see them make. The first one was backup running back Blake Corum fumbling the ball while the Rams were driving down the field, looking to tie up the game. What made it worse was that it was a mental error because no one hit Corum; he just did not secure the ball. Then, starting running back Kyren Williams fumbled the ball at the one-yard line, late in the game, which would have given the Rams the lead.
These are the things that made the loss even harder than it already was. Now the Rams could only learn from those mistakes and make sure they do not happen again. They are looking to bounce back this week in Baltimore against the Ravens.
On SI gave his latest NFL power rankings and they had the Rams at No. 9.
9. Los Angeles Rams
"While it’s neck and neck between Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua, Stafford’s consistent fourth-quarter surges and his ability to push the Rams downfield in an instant gives the Rams the belief they’re never out of a game. Stafford is the NFL’s passing yards leader and is in the top two for completions and touchdown passes," said our Brock Vierra.
The Rams are a good team and know what it takes to get back into the winning side after a loss. This team will be ready this week to do just that.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE