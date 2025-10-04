What the Rams Need To Address Before Being True Contenders
The Los Angeles Rams' status as one of the top-tier contenders in the NFL has been put into question now that they've lost to the wounded San Francisco 49ers. Their defense, which has been one of the things they could rely on earlier in the season, looked vulnerable and not like themselves against their divisional rival.
The Rams missed out on a golden opportunity to become the team to beat in the NFC West, and now they'll likely remain in third place unless the Seattle Seahawks have a colossal fall off. The 49ers already have the easiest schedule in the NFL. Their winning this game changes the trajectory of their season dramatically.
Biggest Roster Need
Josh Edwards is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and after taking a look at each roster in the NFL, he identified each team's biggest roster need. For the Rams, their biggest need is in their secondary, and after their loss to the 49ers, that hasn't been more apparent.
"Los Angeles fell short in its efforts to address the cornerback room, both in the short and long term. Darious Williams is back and Ahkello Witherspoon was brought in to compete. The latter is on injured reserve and the former has been relegated to the bench, which has led to Cobie Durant and Emmanuel Forbes playing extensively", said Edwards.
Ahkello Witherspoon's injury was always going to impact the Rams dramatically, but they're sorely missing him now. I was a big believer in Emmanuel Forbes Jr. heading into the season, but he has left a lot to be desired in coverage and is a liability in the Rams' secondary.
Cobie Durant, on the other hand, has looked servicable, but the Rams' secondary is still missing a lot of starpower. Usually, the Rams' secondary isn't asked to do too much due to the pressure their defensive front generates, but against the Rams, they couldn't get anything going.
The Rams' secondary got tormented by Mac Jones and the 49ers' offense, with him throwing for 342 yards and two passing touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey and Kendrick Bourne also had phenomenal games, and the Rams' defense couldn't do anything to stop them.
On that same note, the Rams' defensive line couldn't generate any pressure against the 49ers' offensive line. They only recorded one sack despite heading into the game being atop the NFL in terms of sacks and pressures per game.
"Linebacker is another area of weakness, but coaching has allowed them to cycle through players at the position and still receive competent play. They have earned the benefit of the doubt".
Speaking about linebackers, Nate Landman continues to be one of the most underrated risers of the offseason. He had a good game against the 49ers, batting down three passes, leading the team in tackles with 14, and one tackle for loss.
The Rams' defense uncharacteristically didn't force a turnover against the 49ers, and that's largely the reason why they lost. If the Rams can't trust their defense to show up in big games, how can they be considered true contenders?
Thankfully for the Rams, the season is still young, and there is still work that can be done to remedy their problems. Perhaps the biggest question for the Rams moving forward is how aggressive they'll be when it comes to the NFL trade deadline.
What Can They Do Now?
The NFL trade deadline is in a month, but the landscape of the NFL has been pretty much already set. Five weeks in, teams have a general idea of who will be playing in the playoffs and who's looking forward to the draft. Midseason turnarounds and falls can always happen, but the Rams should begin to look at which teams may be selling and which teams aren't.
The Rams have two first-round picks next season, and after this loss to the 49ers, those draft picks look like assets that can be moved in order to maximize their chances of winning this year. Their priority should be trading for a cornerback, as that would solidify their defense and cement themselves as true contenders.
