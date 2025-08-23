The Rams' Five Biggest Storylines Entering Week One
The Los Angeles Rams are wrapping up their preseason, so as the team speeds towards their week one matchup against the Houston Texans, here are the five storylines to watch for.
1. What's the vision for Matthew Stafford?
The Los Angeles Rams could not be any happier that Stafford is back, but barring any changes, Stafford will be treated as a day-to-day case regarding his back issues until gameday due to the fluctuating nature of such an affliction.
So the Rams get Stafford to week one? What's next? How do the Rams manage him? How do they call plays considering the Texans have two dominant EDGE players? How do the Rams ensure Stafford makes it to week two? Let's see what their approach is.
2. What's the timeline for Alaric Jackson?
Jackson, who has been dealing with blood clots, has been making strides towards his return. Sean McVay stated Jackson is still on time in terms of his recovery plan but the team has yet to make a comment regarding if he'll be good to go come week one.
However, that lack of clarity leads to three immediate questions. What is the date the Rams need to make a decision by regarding if Jackson will play week one? If he does play, is he able to handle Will Anderson Jr and Danielle Hunter? If he doesn't, who gets the start?
3. Who makes the 53-man roster?
That's the question everyone wants to know. What positions do they prioritize? What beloved training camp player do the Rams have to say goodbye to? We'll have complete coverage of the roster as fans await who will represent their franchise this season.
4. How will the defensive secondary hold up?
The Rams didn't go after Jalen Ramsey or Jaire Alexander. In fact, they didn't add a single defensive back, even choosing to pass over Michigan's Will Johnson twice in favor of their current room, only supplementing with UDFA pickups.
So, now that the decision has been made, how will they hold up? Will they be disciplined? Will they continue to effectively blitz? Can they hold the line if the pass rush doesn't get home? This is Chris Shula's moment to cement himself as an NFL head coaching candidate.
5. Is the defensive line overrated or arriving on time?
The defensive line has been working and talking their talk. They walk around with the confidence of greatness, waiting for their opportunity. The core four, Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner, and Byron Young have all been working on their game as well as working to make sure their game is able to sync up with each other to deliver a punishing product.
They've dominated in joint practices so come week one, let's see. Is the hype real?
