Rams Set to Face This Major Obstacle After Week 1
The Los Angeles Rams will turn their focus to Week 2 now. The Rams will hit the road for the first time this season. The Rams will be facing another AFC South opponent.
This time, it is going to be the Tennessee Titans. The Rams want to make sure they are doing everything possible to get their players to have a good recovery during this week before they hit the road for Tennessee. Rams head coach Sean McVay has done a good job getting his players ready to hit the road.
This Rams coaching staff knows their players the best. They are going to do the right thing for their players and make sure they do not put them in a position to get injured. That is the last thing that the Rams want to do. McVay and the coaching staff will try to do anything they can to improve their players' recovery as well. It is going to be interesting to see how the Rams handle their first game on the road this season. They want to make sure they are ready and have a great chance to win.
Matthew Stafford's health
One player that will be closely watched all this week, leading up to Week 2, will be starting quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford, as we know, has been dealing with a back injury all offseason long, and it has gone into the season. It is something that he is likely going to deal with all season long. Now that the Rams hit the road, will that factor into how Stafford is treated for his back injury? The thing that we know about Stafford is that he is tough, and it takes a lot for him to miss a game.
The Rams are looking to get off to a fast start on the road. They know that they can win games on the road and that the team will travel anywhere and play well. McVay knows how to get his team ready for road games, and the way he goes about it is nothing like how other coaches do it. This team has proven that it can play well on the road. The Rams are on a mission this season, and Week 2 will present a new challenge for this football team.
