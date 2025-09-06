Ram Digest

Five Lessons the Rams Learned From Eagles Season Opener

The Los Angeles Rams were taking notes on Thursday night as their week three opponent kicked off the 2025 NFL season

Brock Vierra

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4) is hit by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (97) after a pass during the fourth quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4) is hit by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (97) after a pass during the fourth quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams got a sneak peek at their week three opponent on Thursday and while the team remains focused only on the opponent at hand, once they turn their attention to the Eagles, here are five lessons they'll take with them into the game.

1. Jalen Carter is undisciplined and the Rams must scheme around that

Carter was ejected from the game before the first play from scrimmage of the entire 2025 NFL season because he spat on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. While some may argue that Prescott spat at the ground in a gesture towards Carter, the fact is that instead of having the foresight to see the opportunity of taking on a rookie guard in Tyler Booker, giving him a clean repeated shot at Prescott, he let his emotions take control and gave the Cowboys offense a clean pocket virtually all night.

Jalen Carter
Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) walks off the field after being ejected during the first quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While Carter is unlikely to repeat such actions against the Rams, the team needs to scheme against his undisciplined play. Traps, no-huddle offense, screens, play action. Anything in the offensive arsenal that would need Carter to hesitate needs to be implemented.

2. Jalen Hurts must play from the pocket

Jalen Hurts is the perfect quarterback for the Eagles' offense because their offense is basketball. Moving the football to the open guy, creating routes that lead to open lanes for Hurts to exploit. The Cowboys inability to bring him to the ground cost them the game, and it will be up to Jared Verse and Byron Young to hold the edge.

Jalen Hurts
Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks on after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While they walk the line of patience and pursuit, they must remember Chris Jones' lane discipline or lack of it gave Justin Herbert the path needed to pick up a game-winning first down on Friday night.

3. Success and failure will hang on Jared Verse's shoulders

As mentioned, Jared Verse leads the way. He is the modern Lawrence Taylor. Talking talk, walking walk, and apologizing for nothing. Here's what we're seeing with the Rams' defensive line. Kobie Turner has the potential and the poise to be the new John Randle. He's a natural motivator and his regulators are ready to pounce.

Jared Vers
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Verse is built a little differently. He's his own penetrating force. The Eagles' offensive line is strong. I'll argue the Rams' defensive line is stronger, but when push comes to shove, it's the star man who wins it in the end.

4. Running back rotation is key

Kyren Williams
Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Kyren Williams looks much improved, the Eagles proved they still know how to punch the football out and Williams has yet to be tackled in an NFL game. Give Blake Corum and Jarquez Hunter their due share.

5. The Eagles will go to A.J. Brown `

A.J. Brown
Jul 24, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs a practice drill during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Whether early or late, Brown is getting schemed up in a one-on-one opportunity, and the ball is going his way. Which defensive back do the Rams trust to stop him?

