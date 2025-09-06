Five Lessons the Rams Learned From Eagles Season Opener
The Los Angeles Rams got a sneak peek at their week three opponent on Thursday and while the team remains focused only on the opponent at hand, once they turn their attention to the Eagles, here are five lessons they'll take with them into the game.
1. Jalen Carter is undisciplined and the Rams must scheme around that
Carter was ejected from the game before the first play from scrimmage of the entire 2025 NFL season because he spat on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. While some may argue that Prescott spat at the ground in a gesture towards Carter, the fact is that instead of having the foresight to see the opportunity of taking on a rookie guard in Tyler Booker, giving him a clean repeated shot at Prescott, he let his emotions take control and gave the Cowboys offense a clean pocket virtually all night.
While Carter is unlikely to repeat such actions against the Rams, the team needs to scheme against his undisciplined play. Traps, no-huddle offense, screens, play action. Anything in the offensive arsenal that would need Carter to hesitate needs to be implemented.
2. Jalen Hurts must play from the pocket
Jalen Hurts is the perfect quarterback for the Eagles' offense because their offense is basketball. Moving the football to the open guy, creating routes that lead to open lanes for Hurts to exploit. The Cowboys inability to bring him to the ground cost them the game, and it will be up to Jared Verse and Byron Young to hold the edge.
While they walk the line of patience and pursuit, they must remember Chris Jones' lane discipline or lack of it gave Justin Herbert the path needed to pick up a game-winning first down on Friday night.
3. Success and failure will hang on Jared Verse's shoulders
As mentioned, Jared Verse leads the way. He is the modern Lawrence Taylor. Talking talk, walking walk, and apologizing for nothing. Here's what we're seeing with the Rams' defensive line. Kobie Turner has the potential and the poise to be the new John Randle. He's a natural motivator and his regulators are ready to pounce.
Verse is built a little differently. He's his own penetrating force. The Eagles' offensive line is strong. I'll argue the Rams' defensive line is stronger, but when push comes to shove, it's the star man who wins it in the end.
4. Running back rotation is key
While Kyren Williams looks much improved, the Eagles proved they still know how to punch the football out and Williams has yet to be tackled in an NFL game. Give Blake Corum and Jarquez Hunter their due share.
5. The Eagles will go to A.J. Brown `
Whether early or late, Brown is getting schemed up in a one-on-one opportunity, and the ball is going his way. Which defensive back do the Rams trust to stop him?
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE