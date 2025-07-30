Surprising Ranking for the Rams Heading into 2025 Season
The Los Angeles Rams have assembled a roster they believe is not only one of the best in the National Football League, but a roster that can compete for a Super Bowl. The Rams will be a force to reckon with.
Although Los Angeles had a productive offseason, Ralph Vacchiano of CBS Sports believes the Rams are more towards the middle of the pack than the top of the league. Vacchiano ranked the Rams as the 12th-best team in the league.
"Adding receiver Davante Adams to the mix, replacing a declining Cooper Kupp, feels like exactly what quarterback Matthew Stafford needs in what might be the final act of his career. And it’ll help Sean McVay kick that offense right back into gear," Vacchiano said.
"The defense, on the other hand, is what’s holding this team back. It ranked 26th overall last season, and they did almost nothing to upgrade it this offseason. That's what's keeping them from being a top-10 team and joining the elite."
During the offseason, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay expressed confidence in his team's roster composition after an offseason of quality additions. Les Snead and the Rams' front office had a productive offseason, which they expect to lead to a deep postseason run.
"I think the good thing is when you just look at the last two years, you really realize as much as you say, 'Alright, we're going to carry some good momentum.' I think you want to learn from stuff. Each of the last couple of years, it's a totally separate season. We want to be able to build, and there is a lot of confidence, but it has to be earned," McVay said.
"You finish the season in '23 7-1 down the stretch, you go toe-to-toe with Detroit [in the playoffs], and then we start 1-4 this past year. There are a variety of reasons I could give for that, but as you accumulate experience, there is an understanding that every year really is a new year. When you draw on previous experience to understand that you don't take for granted setting the foundation the right way.
"That's what we started talking about last week with the offseason program. These guys are people that we feel like will be a part of that, but they're going to earn it. They're going to come into a great group of guys that are going to welcome them with open arms. I do think that we're in a good position to be able to project a lot of confidence, but we have to be able to go earn it and then hopefully stay."
