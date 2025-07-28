Former Rams Star Takes a Shot at His Old Team
The Los Angeles Rams and Jalen Ramsey had a productive time together. Ramsey helped the Rams win the Super Bowl, as he was a vital part of the team's growth since relocating.
Los Angles and Ramsey seemed headed for a reunion until he was eventually traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He recently spoke on joining the Steelers, but seemed to take a dig at the Rams.
“I’m excited for everything that has to do with this organization. This is a storied franchise. Obviously, I won a Super Bowl, loved my time with the L.A. Rams, but I can’t say I’ve played for a storied franchise like this yet. So this is very exciting for me. I’m just embracing all of it, really," Ramsey said.
The Rams were rumored to be interested this offseason. However, there was always a chance that they would not be able to reunite, as Ramsey would ultimately go to the team that could provide the Miami Dolphins with the most in return for Ramsey, and that was not the Rams.
Los Angeles could still use additional help at cornerback, but Sean McVay expressed confidence in the cornerbacks currently on the roster.
"I feel good about where we're at. Obviously, Jalen's a unique deal, but I think we all feel this way in terms of the guys that have played. We've gotten a lot of guys that have played meaningful ball at the corner position at the safety. We've got some different guys that can flex between safety, dime, linebacker, the nickel star spot," McVay said.
"I think that the way that guys will approach, similar to the previous question, there are a lot of young guys, or maybe even guys that are new to the Rams but have accumulated a bunch of experience, that I think are only going to continue to take steps. I think when you really look at it, I thought that (CB) Cobie Durant took amazing strides last year. Obviously (CB) Ahkello Witherspoon played great. I think him being here in the offseason is a big deal.
"Darious Williams has been an excellent player for us. I don't think anybody can minimize that hamstring injury that he had to work through in the early parts of the year. And then it was great to see (CB) Derion Kendrick out here, and (CB) Emmanuel Forbes made a play. So there's a handful of guys. I saw Shaun Jolly get in on a pick today. So I do feel really good about the development of that group led by (Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator) Aubrey Pleasant, (Safeties Coach) Chris Beake, and (Defensive Assistant) Mike Harris."
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!