Rams Remain as Best Team in NFC West
The Los Angeles Rams made many moves this offseason that say they are going all in for another Super Bowl run. The Rams were aggressive all offseason long as they look to be serious contenders in the NFC. They know who they need to go through and what type of team they have to be if they want to get back to the Super Bowl under head coach Sean McVay.
But first, the Rams want to win the NFC West once again. Last season the Rams came out of the West with a great second-half turnaround. No one had the Rams coming out of the West, especially the way the season was going before they started their run in the second half. McVay did all the right things and kept his team believing that they could do it, and they did.
Now in 2025, they will be the clear favorites, and why shouldn't they be? The rest of the NFC West seems to have taken a step back on what has been a great division over the last couple of years. The Rams made moves that no one expected, and now they have put themselves in a good position to create another good season.
"We made a lot of bank on Rams futures placed well before the start of the last season, and then doubled down (win total, division winner and reach the playoffs props) after a slow start. The Los Angeles defense will be even better this year with a better back end to match the vicious front seven. The Rams have the best QB in the division and maybe the best coach in the NFL right now," said Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
"Getting Matthew Stafford's contract situation resolved and letting him see for himself the grass wasn't greener to ensure a full buy-in was huge. If we don't get a winter storm in Philly during the playoff game, we all know the Rams would have won that game and could well have gone to the Super Bowl. Sean McVay is sticking around for another Lombardi, and don't look now, but Kyle Shanahan doesn't have his number anymore. I still expect the 49ers' offensive and defensive lines to be major issues, and I suspect they'll be selling players at the deadline."
"I don't feel good about the health of Trent Williams or Christian McCaffrey. Arizona's Kyler Murray peaks in October every year and runs out of gas, and Sam Darnold has come up small with expectations on his shoulders and pressure to perform his entire career. Bet the Rams win the division by more than 2.5 games."
