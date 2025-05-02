Rams' Les Snead on Utilizing Multiple Running Backs in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams had one of the best running games last season. The Rams made their run in 2024 because of how good their run game was. When head coach Sean McVay saw his offense struggling to get anything going in the pass game, he turned to starting running back Kyren Williams to lead the way for the team.
And it worked for the most part. Williams was a workhorse for the Rams last season. For the first time since becoming the Rams' head coach, you can say McVay's offense last season was a run-first offense. Something we thought we would never see. But that is what makes him one of the best. McVay knows when the change it up and is not concerned about doing it.
Heading into the 2025 season, the Rams want to get the running game stronger. The downside of having Williams lead the way in the backfield is the wear and tear he took. Williams finished in third out of all the running backs last season in carries.
The only flaw that Williams has shown so far in his NFL career is his fumbling problem. That has to get better in 2025. But that can also be because of his workload.
That is why the Rams and general manager drafted another running back in the 2025 NFL Draft last week. The Rams drafted Jarquez Hunter out of Auburn in the fourth round. The Rams also moved up to select him.
“He’s just been a fun player to watch in terms of just how he runs, his running style,” Snead said on the Rich Eisen show.
“He’s one of those guys that ignites a crowd, ignites an audience with the way he breaks tackles. He runs with joy and then if he does break those tackles, he has the ability to hit a double, triple, take it the distance. We do think the way this NFL season is going, the amount of wear and tear that goes into playing running back, having a committee and a committee with different skill sets only helps us continue being able to run the football like we want to run it.”
Williams will be the leader in the backfield next season and still be the starter, but the Rams want to keep him fresh throughout the whole season because they have big plans of making a run for another Super Bowl and keeping Williams good the whole season will be key.
