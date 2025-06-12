Rams' McVay on Minicamp, Davante Adams
Rams head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday’s edition of Good Morning Football addressed several topics, from the team’s minicamp next week in Maui, Hawaii, to organizational discussions this past offseason on Aaron Rodgers. Here’s Part 1 of the full interview.
On how the team conceived the idea of holding minicamp in Maui, Hawaii: “Yeah, I'll tell you what, it's actually a cool thing because the partnership between our community and the Maui community, especially going through some of the things that they've gone through with the fires, it's a chance to be able to have some brand reach, but I think more than anything to go there, use the platform for the right reasons. I know a lot of people are excited about being able to see our players, have some of those interactions, and it'll give us a chance to be able to connect.
“Let's not kid ourselves, we're not getting anything football-wise done, but it'll be a cool trip to be able to connect, so we'll enjoy it and we look forward to it next week.”
On his players’ reaction to learning of plans to hold minicamp in Maui: “I think they were excited about it. The cool thing about it is, they'll be able to bring their families. So, anybody that's in the immediate household, we're going to get a chance to see a lot of people. And for some different reasons, we got to experience that when we went to Arizona for the playoffs.
“But this will be a much better reason where we're going for a chance to be able to go spend some time together, be able to relax and kind of cap off the offseason the right way. And it's been a good offseason and this will be fun next week.”
On video of Davante Adams coaching up Puka Nacua, and how Adams has been behind the scenes: “He's such a stud. And when you watch him from afar, just the way he's always moved and the way he's carried himself, there's a ton of respect. You can see how smart he was by the way he played the game, but then you get to know the human being, what a family man he is, his willingness to share. I've really enjoyed watching him just organically and authentically get to know the teammates. I was even talking about it yesterday, watching he and Matthew (Stafford) develop a rapport, you see him and Puka, but he's just elevated our group.
“He's got just a great energy every single day and, man, this guy is so sharp, so smart, and he is the leverage killer. He just finds ways to work edges and make plays and he sure looks good and I feel really grateful to be able to work with him."
On Kelly Stafford’s recent comments that her husband is struggling to connect with younger teammates: “I think one of the coolest things about Matthew is he just does such a great job of connecting authentically. I referenced it before, but I've heard it said about him, he's got this way where you know he's the man, but he is also able to relate and authentically connect with all the people that are in the room with him. And you can see the reverence and respect his teammates have for him but, man, he's so relatable. These guys love him."
“I think the one thing that really resonates with his teammates is he loves this game. He enjoys it. You're not playing for 17 years if you don't love this stuff. It's hard work but it's always worth it. But, man, he just elevates everybody. I'm so glad that we got that stuff worked out with him and I feel like he and I are closer than ever. And I feel like he's influencing and affecting his teammates better than ever by just being himself.”
