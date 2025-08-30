Why Rams Made Right Decision Not Trading For Micah Parsons
When the Green Bay Packers made the move to acquire star defender Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys for two first round picks and Kenny Clark, it sent shockwaves across the NFL
The Packers needed to make a move like this, had the capital and perfect financial situation to make it happen and got a game-changing deal done. The details of the deal also prove the Rams made the right decision to stay away from the situation.
What the Rams Would've Had to Give Up
The Rams would've had to trade both first-round picks they have in 2026 and a defender, likely being Byron Young in order to gain Parsons. They also would have had to immediately make Parsons the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
While the Packers are paying a boatload of money to Jordan Love as well as spending cash along the offensive line, they do not have big money tied up in other positions.
The Financial Realities
For the Rams, they do have a bunch of money tied up to either current players or in contracts they're handing out over the lifespan of Parsons' current deal. Even if Matthew Stafford were to retire after this season, helping with cap space, the Rams already have big money tied up with Davante Adams.
Over the next two years, even with Adams' deal coming off the books after 2026, the team is expected to hand out hundreds of millions of dollars to Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner, and Steve Avila while Quentin Lake, Byron Young, Kevin Dotson, and others will need to be considered.
Had the Rams acquired Parsons, while Young would've likely been sent the other way, we're talking about a reality where they would only be able to retain a few of their players while giving up the draft capital to properly address the quarterback position in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Parsons' deal also set the framework for Jared Verse and to an extent, Braden Fiske. We're talking about over $300 million committed to three players, all happening at the same time. That's what the Bengals did with their offense, and that's also a reason they haven't made the playoffs in two years.
The Football Reality
A move for Parsons would re-ignite the "f them picks" era and there's a reason that era ended. The only team to go all in and win a Super Bowl was the Rams and they needed an incredible amount of luck to win.
A move for Parsons does not guarantee a Super Bowl, but it does guarantee another 2022 season, and that's not acceptable.
