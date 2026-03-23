3 Matchups Standing Between the Rams and a Successful 2026
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The Los Angeles Rams are in win-now mode. Last season was their best chance to win a Super Bowl because they didn't have to deal with contractual obligations, but 2026 will be the last season a lot of their important players are under contract.
Puka Nacua is in the last year of his rookie deal, as is Byron Young. Davante Adams and Matthew Stafford's contracts expire at the end of the season, which means this upcoming season will be the last time this collection of talent will have the chance to compete for a Super Bowl in Los Angeles. Which of their opponents next season poses the biggest threat to their goals?
Concerning Matchups
The Philadelphia Eagles have had the Rams' number in their last four matchups, with their last win against the Eagles coming in 2020. Their defense always gets the best of Stafford, and while their team didn't get significantly better or worse, they have the blueprint in place to beat the Rams as they are.
To make matters worse, this game will be played on the road. Sean McVay has never beaten Nick Sirianni as a head coach, which could be taken as a sign of optimism for 2026. If the Rams are able to overcome one of their biggest obstacles in the NFC, they prove to themselves they can go all the way.
Another tough NFC opponent the Rams will face next season is the Green Bay Packers. Timing matters with this matchup, as the Packers weren't the same contender they were when Micah Parsons was healthy.
However, the Packers possess a defensive line that can give the Rams problems, on top of a successful rushing attack. Both of those factors were essential in beating the Rams last season, and they didn't do anything to address their offensive line.
I don't know what these teams look like next season, but if I'm basing it on how their 2025 season went, the Rams cannot be in a one-score game against the Denver Broncos. They similarly possess a great defensive line with a great rushing attack, but they also just traded for Jaylen Waddle.
The reason they're on the list over teams like the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs is that their defense is better equipped to contain the reigning MVP, and they have the offensive personnel to play the game their way. And yet McVay has taken down Sean Payton in high-pressure moments before, and the last time the Broncos beat the Rams, they were still in Saint Louis.
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Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.