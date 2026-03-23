3 Matchups Standing Between the Rams and a Successful 2026

The Los Angeles Rams are in win-now mode. Last season was their best chance to win a Super Bowl because they didn't have to deal with contractual obligations, but 2026 will be the last season a lot of their important players are under contract.

Puka Nacua is in the last year of his rookie deal, as is Byron Young . Davante Adams and Matthew Stafford's contracts expire at the end of the season, which means this upcoming season will be the last time this collection of talent will have the chance to compete for a Super Bowl in Los Angeles. Which of their opponents next season poses the biggest threat to their goals?

Concerning Matchups

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterrback Jalen Hurts (1) during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have had the Rams' number in their last four matchups, with their last win against the Eagles coming in 2020. Their defense always gets the best of Stafford, and while their team didn't get significantly better or worse, they have the blueprint in place to beat the Rams as they are.

To make matters worse, this game will be played on the road. Sean McVay has never beaten Nick Sirianni as a head coach, which could be taken as a sign of optimism for 2026. If the Rams are able to overcome one of their biggest obstacles in the NFC, they prove to themselves they can go all the way.

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) walks off the field with help from medical personnel following an injury during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Another tough NFC opponent the Rams will face next season is the Green Bay Packers. Timing matters with this matchup, as the Packers weren't the same contender they were when Micah Parsons was healthy.

However, the Packers possess a defensive line that can give the Rams problems, on top of a successful rushing attack. Both of those factors were essential in beating the Rams last season, and they didn't do anything to address their offensive line.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up before an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

I don't know what these teams look like next season, but if I'm basing it on how their 2025 season went, the Rams cannot be in a one-score game against the Denver Broncos. They similarly possess a great defensive line with a great rushing attack, but they also just traded for Jaylen Waddle.

The reason they're on the list over teams like the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs is that their defense is better equipped to contain the reigning MVP, and they have the offensive personnel to play the game their way. And yet McVay has taken down Sean Payton in high-pressure moments before, and the last time the Broncos beat the Rams, they were still in Saint Louis.