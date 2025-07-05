Micah Parsons' Next Deal Will Greatly Impact Rams
Despite being one of the best players in the NFL and a producer for the Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons remains without an extension as he is about to enter the final year of his rookie deal.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the lack of an extension is on purpose and Parsons' extension should be finalized either during training camp or preseason.
"So, this is kind of a relaxed situation," Fowler said Saturday morning on SportsCenter.
"You know, when I talk to the people involved, they're like, look, it's a lull in the summer right now, not a lot going on. People are on vacation. Team officials were out on the beach somewhere. Once they reconvene for training camp, Dallas will probably lock in on this a little bit more. Typically, they do their deals late in the calendar, you know, late August, early September. We've seen that with CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott, some of their other big deals."
The longer they wait, the more money Parsons is expected to receive as he could hold out well into the season if he wishes. There is precedent as Emmitt Smith held out for the first two games in 1993. While Smith did capitulate on money, he signed a deal making him the highest-paid running back in football, so take that as you will.
"They are dedicated to doing this, though," Fowler said. "(Parsons is) right in his prime, mid 20s, dangerous player. So he's going to get a massive number. Just depends on when they do it. Shouldn't be a problem. The Cowboys got a lot to spend here."
Myles Garrett already reset the market this summer as the Browns used an extension worth $40 million per year to satisfy their star defender after he put in a trade request.
Next summer Kobie Turner and Byron Young are eligible for their extensions, the year after that Braden Fiske is, and then the year after that, Jared Verse is expected to sign a record breaking deal.
Puka Nacua must also be extended in that time, and with Garrett already averaging $40 million a year, Matthew Stafford's expected departure won't free up as much money as one would think. Les Snead is going to have to make some tough choices, and considering Kyren Williams has yet to be extended, he might be the first cap casualty of this new era in Los Angeles.
