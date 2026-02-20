Rams Have One Primary Objective This Offseason

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a lot to do this offseason but one move has clearly taken priority over others.

Manzano Says It's Time To Spend The Cash

Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano states the Rams' top priority is to pay their two biggest offensive contributors....Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua.

"The Rams got somewhat of a public promise from Stafford after saying in his MVP speech that he’s coming back for an 18th season," stated Manzano

"However, that doesn’t solve the latest contract dilemma with the star quarterback, which has become an annual tradition over the past few offseasons. Stafford gets a guaranteed $40 million if he’s still on the Rams’ roster by the fifth day of the new league year. That likely isn’t a problem for the team, but that number might seem low for Stafford after being the best quarterback in the league last season."

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"If Stafford asks for $60 million next season, the team should gladly give it to him to maximize this latest Super Bowl window it has created after advancing to the NFC title game, where it fell to Seattle."

"But the Rams will need to get creative with their salary cap, as Puka Nacua is due for a contract extension, and the secondary could use a few notable free agents."

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Puka Nacua on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"L.A. should rush to do Nacua’s contract because the price tag could be going up for wide receivers. There’s a star wideout in Seattle also in need of a second contract. Currently, Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase is the highest-paid wide receiver with an annual salary of $40.2 million."

"The Chiefs need to make offensive investments to regain their spot atop the division, while the Broncos need to add weapons for Bo Nix if they want to continue their reign."

The Realities of the Situation

There is no question that the Rams must secure Nacua's extension this offseason since the team is going to pay him anyway and the market value at wide receiver will only continue to go up. Plus, Nacua does have the option to hold out, and while Nacua has never expressed a desire to do so, there are a lot of players who never intended to hold out and did so because that was their best shot at securing generational wealth.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) and Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) react after the game in the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Thus, it's time to pay Nacua.

Stafford is a bit different. While he does hold all the cards in negotiations, as the Rams played a game of chicken with him last season that Stafford won, Stafford also has to consider the value of $20 more million.

Stafford, a first ballot Hall of Fame bag chaser, has already secured over $400 million in NFL earnings alone, not including his other various sources of revenue. On the flip side, $20 more million would cut the Rams' cap space by half.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

So the question is now this. Does Stafford want more money or does he want the money to go towards the reasons he isn't a two-time Super Bowl champion? I see a lot of grey area here where all parties will be happy with the ultimate outcome.

Regardless, Manzano is right. It's time to flash the cash.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.