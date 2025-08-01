Rams Star is Valuable in More Ways Than One
The Los Angeles Rams have made more than a few big trades over the years. Many of those trades have sparked memorable runs for previous Rams teams.
While it is unlikely another one is on the way, Bill Barnwell of ESPN recently predicted how much each team in the league could get if it traded its best players.
The Rams have some of the best talent in the league on both sides of the ball, but Barnwell believes the Rams would get two first-round picks in return for Nacua.
"The Rams were the team that drilled down on using first-round picks to acquire young stars in the middle of their rookie deals, so it's safe to say they're acutely aware of how valuable Nacua would be on the market. While he missed six games and most of a seventh last season, he led the NFL in yards per route run and averaged 90 yards per contest," Barnwell said.
"He's an incredibly slippery route runner and an excellent blocker, something even other elite receivers around the league can't necessarily say. He'll remain one of the league's biggest bargains for one more year, making just over $1 million in 2025, before the Rams lock him up with a well-deserved extension next spring. Verse's extra year of cost control at a slightly better-compensated position pushes him ahead of Nacua in trade value, even if Nacua has been the more productive player.
During the offseason, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur noted what he has seen from Nacua, as he is expected to take on more of a role in the offense. The addition of Davante Adams and the departure of Cooper Kupp should lead to more targets and receptions this season for Nacua.
LaFleur credited Nacua with a productive offseason. The talented wide receiver has continued to improve as a player.
"Yeah, what I've seen from him is I think a guy that's just continuing to work on his craft and get better. I've been really impressed with where he was when he came back for phase one. He's always going to put in the work, but I think he was better in phase one this year than he was the year before, and just like he was obviously when we first drafted him a couple of years ago," LaFleur said.
"So for him, just getting into the best physical shape that he possibly can, so he can go have the best possible year he can. That's all these guys. That's what we're doing right now, building foundations not just mental, schematic, not just relationships, but physically so that these guys can go into the summer in the best shape possible, continue that trend because that's a scary 40 days for anybody so that when they come back in August, they're in tip top shape, ready to attack it, build to it and then get to September."
