The Rams' Young Talent is Undeniable
The Los Angeles Rams have used the NFL Draft to stock their roster with young players who are set to make an impact for years to come.
Aaron Schatz of ESPN recently ranked every team's collection of players under the age of 25. He ranked the Rams' players under 25 as the 18th-best in the National Football League.
"The top two young talents on the Rams' roster are two of the best young talents in the league, period. Nacua won't turn 25 until next May, and last year's Defensive Rookie of the Year, Verse, turns 25 in November. However, note that Verse's fellow ex-Florida State running mate from the class of 2024, Fiske, is already 25 years old," Schatz said.
"There is some more young talent here, too. Center Beaux Limmer is 24 years old, as is linebacker Omar Speights, who started 10 games as an undrafted free agent rookie in 2024. Safety Kamren Kinchens turns 23 near the end of September."
"The Rams did not have a first-round pick in the 2025 draft, but second-round tight end Terrance Ferguson will likely be a starter at age 22, and third-round edge Josaiah Stewart is also 22."
During the offseason, Verse noted that he believes there are many ways he can improve, as he enters his second season in the league. The talented edge rusher refuses to lean on his impressive rookie campaign.
The Rams need Verse and the rest of his teammates, both young and old, to have productive seasons. He is confident in the supporting cast he has around him on the Rams' defense.
"You’ve got to learn your ops [opportunities] before anything. You’ve got to learn [when] I can take a high rush here, or no, it’s just my job to eat the double team, or the chip’s coming my way. I’ve just got to learn to force that or try and get past that. So, you’ve got to learn your opportunities—that’s the number one thing," Verse said.
"But then you also got to learn who you’re rushing with. Rushing with Kobie and rushing with Fiske—they’re both athletic rushers, but they rush very differently. Rushing with me and rushing with ‘BY’ [Byron Young] are two completely different things. So they have to learn the difference between us two. Now I have to learn the difference between them two.
"Now I’ve got to learn the difference between rushing with [Rookie DE] Ty [Hamilton] and rushing with Fiske, and they have to learn the difference between rushing with [Rookie OLB] Josaiah [Stewart] and rushing with me."
