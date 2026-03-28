5 Wide Receivers Rams Could Target in 2026 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams may have one of the best wide receiver duos in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, but the future must be considered in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Adams is nearing the end of his career, and while he may still have an immense impact, the Rams require a playmaker who can attack with speed, explosiveness, or pure dynamic ability at the position as a way to succeed the future Hall of Fame wideout. General manager Les Snead will have his hands full in the NFL Draft, making moves and securing plenty of draft capital to attack the position. With that in mind, here are five receiver prospects Los Angeles could draft.

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State Sun Devils

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When healthy, Tyson is the best wide receiver prospect in the draft. He has the competitive spirit, contested catch ability, size, ball skills, and dynamic athleticism that make him an outstanding pass-catcher for any NFL offense. As the Rams make their push for Super Bowl LXI, adding Tyson would make the offense incredibly hard to slow down during the season.

Deion Burks, Oklahoma Sooners

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (4) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When Rams fans saw Burks' size (5-foot-9, 180 pounds), they may think of Tutu Atwell once more. However, Burks is slightly bigger, and it makes a world of difference. Burks is an exciting vertical playmaker with the explosiveness and second-level burst to split the difference and run away from defenders with 4.30-second 40-yard dash speed, while also showcasing the ability to stack defenders with play with good body control at the catch point.

Antonio Williams, Clemson Tigers

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson wideout Antonio Williams (WO45) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of my favorite Day Two wide receivers is Antonio Williams. The Clemson Tiger is the latest in the history of top pass-catchers under the Dabo Swinney regime, with at least more on the way in 2027.

When you throw the ball in Williams' direction, he tends to come down with it nine times out of 10. He has a brilliant understanding of shell coverages and where to attack them while winning as a nuanced route runner and plenty of explosiveness to generate big plays after the catch and downfield. Williams feels like a perfect fit in Sean McVay's offense.

Bryce Lance, North Dakota State Bison

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State wideout Bryce Lance (WO26) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Rams will not be afraid to draft older prospects, and Lance is no exception to that. The whole mentality of Snead and his front office, in coordination with McVay, is to draft players for what or who they are, not necessarily downgrading them for their weaknesses. Lance is a terrific vertical playmaker with elite athleticism, stacking ability, and tracking skills to win the catch point downfield, adding a missing element to Los Angeles' passing attack.

Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech Yellowjackets

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Eric Rivers (3) catches a pass against the BYU Cougars in the third quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

A potential Day Three target for the Rams, Rivers never got a chance to showcase an impressive and talented toolkit of athleticism that made him an intriguing prospect out of Auburn before transferring to Georgia Tech. Rivers is a menace after the catch and will stretch the field vertically to create big-time throws downfield. Matthew Stafford would give him numerous opportunities to generate those plays.