Rams Should Vote Against New Playoff Seeding Proposal
As previously mentioned, next week NFL Owners will vote on a proposal to alter the current playoff seeding format, a proposal that was tabled at the NFL Owners Meeting, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
"In Minneapolis next week, NFL owners will have a chance to make the biggest change to postseason seeding in decades—with the Lions’ proposal to reconfigure the system listed as Bylaw Proposal No. 4 on the docket to be voted on," wrote Breer.
"Detroit’s proposal would be for the four division champions and three wild cards in each conference to make the playoffs. Those seven teams would then be seeded strictly by record, rather than assigning the top seeds to the division winners (which is how it’s been done since the merger), with the wild cards to follow. If teams have the same record, being a division champion would be the first tiebreaker—regardless of head-to-head record."
Sean McVay has voiced his opposition to the proposal in the past.
“I did think one of the benefits, why he played so well in the playoffs, was being able to get that last week off,” McVay told Mike Florio Monday on PFT Live, “to be able to earn an opportunity to be able to say, ‘Alright, we won our division, let's rest; let's get rejuvenated and refreshed for hopefully a playoff run.’ And he sure played good enough for us to advance and, and I'm really grateful to be able to work with him.”
“I would be all for it if we played all 15 NFC teams and then two cross-conference games, but when you're playing six divisional games, then you got the strength of schedule based on whatever the previous year's record was, and finish, it's not all the same."
“And so, I do think there is something to be said for winning your division. That means something.”
The Rams and owner Stan Kroenke need to back McVay all the way. Not only because McVay is the greatest coach in Rams history and it's always a good idea to back the guy that wins, but the Rams would be placed in a tough spot should changes occur.
In the past two seasons, the Rams have enjoyed taking week 18 off, having already locked up their playoff spot. That could change with a new ruling. The Rams, as members of the NFC West, play a completely different schedule than the rest of the NFL, something McVay alludes to, so a home playoff game should be based on who does the best in similar circumstances, circumstances a team from the NFC North would not have.
I know I've used this example a million times but that's because it makes sense. There is no legitimate reason the Vikings should have hosted a playoff game in 2024 and the Rams should have been forced to go on the road. There isn't. The Vikings had a better record than the Rams, they also had an easier schedule and when they played each other, which team won?
You want to play at home, win your division. The Rams wanted to play at home so they beat Arizona to clinch it. Maybe Minnesota should have beaten Detroit and perhaps Detroit should worry about not messing up the bed to Jayden Daniels instead of being concerned about hosting home games, something they've already done for two straight seasons.
Regardless, this proposal needs to fail. Divisions are important. Go ask the NBA if their fans care about division games because that's where we are headed.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and weigh in on the proposal
Please let us know your thoughts on the proposal when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE