Ex-Coach Explains Mess Davante Adams Was in With Jets
To say that the 2024 New York Jets were a disaster would be an understatement. It is always the heartbreaking case of a perennial loser finally creating a roster that breeds hope into a downtrodden fan base just for said roster and said team to suck in the end.
How the Jets were as bad as they were remains a question we're still trying to answer. The team had stars littered all over the field and despite regression from Aaron Rodgers, the team was still built to compete.
Well, former New York Jets head coach Eric Mangini provided his opinion, defending Jets' owner Woody Johnson while blaming Rodgers for the Jets' recent failures on Fox Sports' Breakfast Ball.
"I’m over it,” Mangini said. “I’m over Aaron Rodgers. I’m over what he does to an organization and his approach. With Aaron, it’s enough. What I will give Woody credit for is that he did everything he possibly could to make it work.”
“There wasn’t anything Aaron asked for that he didn’t get, whether it was his coordinator, whether it was his players, whether it was trades during the season,” Mangini continued. “So, I give the organization credit in saying ‘we’re going all in on this guy, and then we’re going to give him every single thing we can possibly give him to be successful.'”
Mangini has it somewhat right. The Jets did give Rodgers a lot with virtual control of the wide receiver room, the installation of Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator, and basically letting him do whatever he wanted.
But the Jets don't deserve any credit either, because not only was this a failure, owner Woody Johnson massively contributed to the disastor. Not only were there allegations of interference in the Jets day-to-day operations by Johnson's teenage son with one allegation stating Johnson's son was the reason the Jets didn't trade for eventual Pro Bowler Jerry Jeudy, Johnson himself fired head coach Robert Saleh for no justifiable reason as he was allegedly outraged the Jets lost in London in front of the British friends he made while working a U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom.
Johnson has denied those alleged claims but he did fire Saleh for no good reason as well as general manager Joe Douglas, the man responsible for building a contender and satisfying the wishes of Rodgers.
Mangini has it wrong. The reason the Jets failed is because the Jets suck. It is a problem from within that has yet to be solved since the days of Joe Namath and Weeb Eubanks.
Fortunately for the Rams, those failures allowed Sean McVay and the Rams to convince Davante Adams to come to Los Angeles. Adams has been having a ton of fun since.
