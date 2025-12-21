Why Rams Face Uphill Climb for Division Following Loss to Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams have repeatedly come up just short throughout the 2025 NFL season. While they're still in great shape at 11-4, the Rams have tumbled down the NFC West standings after their head-to-head loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.



Despite missing Davante Adams, LA was in commanding control for the majority of the contest. They led 30-14 halfway through the fourth quarter. Then, Rashid Shaheed took a punt back 58 yards to the house, and it was all downhill from there for the Rams. It marked LA's fourth loss in a one-score game, and it might just make the difference for its playoff prospects this year.



Can the Rams still win the NFC West?



The Los Angeles Rams' loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 came down to just a handful of plays. Rashid Shaheed's punt-return touchdown, the controversial backwards pass that was recovered for a two-point conversion by Seattle, the final two-point attempt that gave Seattle the win in overtime, etc.



This has happened to LA all season. They lost to the Philadelphia Eagles due to two blocked field goals, including one that was returned for a touchdown that gave Philly the lead. They fell to the San Francisco 49ers because of an untimely fumble on a clutch drive from Kyren Williams and a failed fourth-down attempt in overtime that ended the game when they could have kicked a field goal for the tie.



What we are seeing in the NFC West is pretty extraordinary. This is a once in a decade type of season.



3 teams are in a fist fight for, not only the NFC West crown, but also the top seed in the conference.



Regardless of what side you fall on, this is football nirvana. — JakeTheSnake (@TheRealMcKoy85) December 19, 2025

That decision is haunting Head Coach Sean McVay and the Rams now. Ultimately, though, their 31-28 loss to the Carolina Panthers might be their biggest regret, considering the expectations going into the game. Regardless, they're now one game behind the Seahawks in the standings. They don't have much time left to try to close the gap, either.



The good news for the Rams is that their schedule is notably light down the stretch, taking on the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals in their last two outings. However, they need the Seahawks to lose at least one of their final two games, too, either to the Panthers or the Niners. Should Seattle drop one of those, LA can regain the lead in the NFC West by winning out. FanDuel isn't expecting that to happen, though. The Seahawks are listed at -125 to claim the division, while the Rams are at +250.

