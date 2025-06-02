Is Football Over For Former Rams' Receiver Odell Beckham Jr?
Odell Beckham Jr's tenure with the Rams was short lived and yet despite only playing in 12 total games for the franchise, he remains a legendary figure for the organization, helping capture the franchise's second-ever Super Bowl and first ever in Los Angeles.
The Louisiana native is set to turn 33 this November, and considering he's still a free agent, having not been signed since mutually agreed departure from the Miami Dolphins in December, one has to ask if his time in the NFL is over.
One of the most iconic figures in the 2010s, Beckham was must-watch tv during his time playing for the LSU Tigers and New York Giants. During the Champions League Final between PSG and Inter Milan (European Cup Final in Soccer), Beckham went on Beckham and Friends Live, speaking about his time with the Giants and the Rams.
In the show hosted by former Los Angeles Galaxy superstar David Beckham, Odell Beckham Jr was reflective about his career.
"I never, ever wanted to leave the New York Giants," Beckham Jr. said. "The reason you heard me talking about what was going on was because I was pissed because, where I come from in college, if we lost one game, our season was over.
"This was the organization I got drafted to. They believed in me. So if the Giants went and won a Super Bowl, I would be happy. But deep down inside, I wanted to be the one. No question. So it's definitely you'll always hold that. But then someone like me, I went to the LA Rams, won a Super Bowl. But still, you just want that."
It's understandable why Beckham feels that way, considering he was beloved in one of the most critical sports media markets in the world.
However, considering he's reflecting on things that happened years ago, one must ask if football is over for the man known as OBJ.
Beckham has suffered multiple lower leg injuries, including one in Super Bowl LVI that ended his promising bid for Super Bowl MVP and would keep him sidelined for the 2022 NFL season. While some expected him to somewhat return to form against the Baltimore Ravens, Beckham was pushed into the background as Zay Flowers became the teams WR1 in 2023.
While he hasn't been linked to a team, he's still loved by the Rams, and if they make a deep playoff run and need an emergency receiver, do not be surprised if Beckham gives it one last hurrah. However, in terms of playing a 17 game season, it looks like those days are over.
