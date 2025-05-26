Top Five Rams' Free Agent Wide Receivers in McVay Era
When Sean McVay took over the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, he knew that it would be up to his offense to deliver a playoff birth that has eluded the franchise for a more than a decade up to that point.
Fast forward more than eight years later and the Rams have been to the playoffs six times, won two NFC Championships, and Super Bowl LVI.
Those victories were propelled by free agent wide receivers who came in, did their thing, and became beloved by the fans. While Davante Adams hopes to be the next man in that category, here are the five best free agent wide receivers in the McVay era.
1. Robert Woods
The USC legend found his form once returning to Los Angeles, spending five years with the franchise before winning Super Bowl LVI. Woods immediately had a career year in 2017, his first year with the Rams and then had an even better year in 2018, recording 1,219 yards and six touchdowns, helping the Rams make it to Super Bowl LIII.
Woods recorded another 1,000 yard season in 2019 and was 64 yards short of a third straight 1,000+ yard season in 2020.
2. Odell Beckham Jr
Beckham Jr is a Rams legend despite only playing for the franchise for a few months as he opened the team's account in Super Bowl LVI with a 17 yard touchdown. If not for tearing his ACL in the game, he would have been Super Bowl MVP had he continued his blistering pace in the game.
In four playoff games for the Rams, Beckham Jr caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns.
Cooks remains a classic case of what could have been. He had a career season in 2018, his first season with the Rams, which remains statistically his best year ever. However, Cooks saw the ball come his way three straight times in the end zone during Super Bowl LIII and his inability to secure one of them which would have set up a game typing PAT in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter remains his legacy with Los Angeles.
4. Demarcus Robinson
When people ask how did the Rams make it to the playoffs in 2023 and 2024, Demarcus Robinson's name should come up early and often. As the WR3, Robinson provided the missing spark that helped make up for Cooper Kupp's lack of prolific production and his walk off one hand touchdown snag in overtime in Seattle during the 2024 season remains one of the biggest catches for the franchise in the post Super Bowl LVI era.
5. Brandon Powell
It's a bit crazy to include someone on this list that has only 156 receiving yards during his time with the franchise but let's be real, Sammy Watkins nor Allen Robinson deserve to be on this list and unlike them, Powell contributed towards a championship as a return.
