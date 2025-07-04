Is Penn State's Drew Allar the Rams Next QB1?
There is a belief that if Drew Allar entered the 2025 NFL Draft, he would at worst have been the second quarterback drafted. That thought was re-enforced after his performance against Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl but a dreadful Orange Bowl defeat has sent his stock crashing.
Now in the offseason, his stock is on the rise again, with many expecting him to take a big jump as a player in 2025. Despite Tyler Warren having left for the NFL, Penn State brings back a bunch of talent including Nicholas Singleton and Kayton Allen.
According to ESPN's Matt Miller's recent 2026 Mock Draft, the Rams selected him with their 27th overall pick.
"With Matthew Stafford entering his age-37 season, this would be a good spot for the Rams to pick his eventual successor," wrote Miller.
"Allar is a big-armed quarterback with good mobility for his size (6-foot-5, 238 pounds), but he hasn't quite put it all together. He has the arm to make any throw and can escape crowded pockets but goes through cold stretches where his decision-making and accuracy drop off. His development in 2024, in which he increased his completion percentage from 59.9% to 66.5%, is encouraging and suggests that more improvement is on the way."
While asthetically, Allar is a perfect replacement for Stafford, I'm not sold about any facet of his game. It is easy to say Allar will be much improved from last season, that's also the same thing people said last season as well and the truth is, there are glaring weaknesses to his game, weaknesses that are critical to having success in the NFL.
Not attempting to be harsh, but Allar was supposed to play good against Boise State. Boise State does not have the same quality of roster as Penn State.
Allar is also the sole reason why Penn State lost to Notre Dame. Everyone played great, defense was lights out but Allar couldn't make the throws.
However, there is also an argument that if Allar has legitimate exterior weapons, he'd play better, an argument that has merit.
Regardless, as of writing, unless something drastic changes, I think Miller has this all wrong as the Rams would use both of their 2025 first-round picks to move up for their preferred QB selection. At least that's my opinion. Besides, Stafford may just want to play longer than we think.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story on Allar.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE