Rams Legend Rosey Grier Marks Significant Milestone
Born in Cuthbert, Georgia in 1931, there was no predicting the life Roosevelt "Rosey" Grier would go on to live and to continue enjoying, celebrating his 93rd birthday on Monday, making him one of a select few to have played in the NFL and to have lived into their 90s, confirming he's currently the oldest living former NFL player.
At 93, he represents a small group of players still around who played their entire careers before the NFL-AFL merger.
However, Grier is used to standing out. Not only is he 6'5, 284 pounds, a literal mountain of a man but he has lived a life appropriate for his stature.
Grier was a standout All-American for Penn State, leading to his selection in the third round of the 1955 NFL Draft. Grier was also a two-time Track & Field All-American.
Playing for the New York Giants from 1955-1962, Grier was a pivotal force in establishing Tom Landry as a premier defensive mind, paving the way for his flex defense with the Dallas Cowboys. Landry also invented the 4-3 formation.
In 1966, he joined the Los Angeles Rams, forming the Fearsome Foursome with Merlin Olsen, Deacon Jones, and Lamar Lundy. The four are still considered one of the most dominant defensive lines in history.
Grier retired in 1967 due to injury with an NFL Championship in 1956, three All-Pro and two Pro Bowl selections.
However, it's Grier's post-football life that truly tells his story. Grier would become an actor, making nearly 70 television appearances. Grier also had his own show where he would discuss issues affecting the Los Angeles community.
Grier was also a bodyguard to U.S. Senator Robert Kennedy. Grier was guarding Kennedy's wife Ethel when Kennedy was assassinated in 1968. Grier subdued Kennedy's assassin, Sirhan Sirhan and prevented any more violence against Sirhan by a vengeful audience.
Grier also had a charting single, "People Make the World," a tribute to Robert Kennedy.
Grier was involved in politics for majority of his adult life, once featuring as a speaker during the 1984 Republican National Convention. He even briefly ran for the 2018 California gubernatorial election.
Grier is also a minister, author, motivational speaker and has dedicated over 40 years of his life to his ministry and community service.
One of the greatest gentlemen of football, Rosey Grier continues to define what it means to be a living legend.
