Rams' Complicated History With Jared Goff Takes Latest Turn

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. When the Los Angeles Rams decided to make a move for Matthew Stafford, the biggest collateral of the trade was Jared Goff. Goff was the Rams' franchise quarterback, who led a franchise from a decade-long playoff drought to four winning seasons, three playoff appearances, and an NFC title in five years.

However, Rams head coach Sean McVay felt the Rams had hit a ceiling with Goff, prompting the move for McVay. Some ugliness came out from that situation, with Goff expressing resentment over a situation McVay has accepted blame for time and time again.

With years passed and with both men going on to prove their success devoid of each other, their chapter has taken a new turn involving love, remorse, and respect.

McVay Speaks on Goff

McVay was asked about Goff ahead of the Rams' encounter with the Detroit Lions . While the two have met on multiple occasions in the past, with Goff leading the Lions to wins in the 2023 Wild Card Round and in the 2024 season opener, this upcoming game means everything for both sides.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) makes a pass against Green Bay Packers during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Rams win would clinch a playoff spot, and a Lions win would put them back into the midst of the playoff hunt.

With such a long history with deep wounds and regrets, McVay took the question on Goff as an opportunity to reflect on the trade while praising Goff's growth and success since leaving Los Angeles.

“I see outstanding maturity," stated McVay. "I see outstanding growth and ownership. You can see they give him a lot of things at the line of scrimmage like Mike point IDs, calling multiple plays and getting in and out of the right looks whether that be in the run game or in the pass game, unbelievable accuracy and anticipation.

Jared's played really great. I've been truly happy to see what he's done and how he's really put that team on his back and done such a great job of being able to build. I've been very open and very clear about [how] I had a lot of growing up to do back when that thing went down."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"There were a lot of great memories and a lot of really good ball that he did here that I'll always cherish. I’m truly happy for him. He's married and has a beautiful little girl now. It's awesome to see. I think I'm reminded of those things and then you're also reminded of when you need to be able to grow up and handle things a little bit better. I'll never run away from that. What I'm grateful for and appreciative of is that he's got such grace towards me and understanding. I’m happy for Jared.”

Both men were at the beginning of their careers when they first met. Goff, a young man in his 20s, was in his second NFL season when McVay, a man in his early 30s, was hired as Rams head coach. With nine years since their first encounter, an NFC championship in the trophy case, and nearly five seasons removed from the trade, both men are able to have the peace and maturity to reflect on their time with clearer and softer eyes.

