Aaron Donald Receives Massive Compliment From Rams Legend Jackie Slater

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. While Aaron Donald has closed his NFL account, the Los Angeles Rams legend continues to soak in the praise. While many have complemented Donald's dominance, he recently got a massive nod of approval from fellow franchise legend Jackie Slater.

Slater on Aaron Donald

During a recent podcast appearance with D'Marco Farr, Slater spoke on Aaron Donald with the Hall of Fame tackle giving Donald the greatest of props.

"I tell people all the time, there's no shame in my game when I say this, I don't know if I could have blocked that guy," stated Slater. "I know I could block Reggie White, I know I could block Two Tall Jones, I know I can block Jack Youngblood, and I know I can block Fred Dean. I can block Howie Long."

"Nobody ever watched a Rams televised game when Aaron Donald was playing that had eyes on him like I did. I watched everything he did and he could beat you with the basic of things at any time. He was unbelievable, man. I've never seen a more dominant defensive player played in the line of scrimmage in my life.

Slater was a four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler during his illustrious career with the Rams . Slater's number 78 jersey is retired by the organization. Slater also won the Bart Starr award in 1998.

Donald Continues to Show Love

As Slater started his career in Los Angeles before ending it in St. Louis while only playing for one franchise, Donald started his career in St. Louis before retiring after the 2023 season. Donald spoke on playing for one franchise like Slater did.

Slater was a member of the Rams from 1976-1995, ending his career as the only player to play 20 seasons for the franchise.

“It feels great," stated Donald. "Coming to the Rams, the St. Louis Rams for two years and then transitioning here and obviously change the organization around and start winning, it's pretty special. Not everybody gets the opportunity to do that. For me to have the opportunity to do that and be a part of changing the organization, it means a lot because it was a lot of work. A lot of good days, bad days, but at the end of the day I take nothing for granted. It was always a blessing.”

While their playing days are behind them, Slater and Donald still show love to the organization that made them great.

