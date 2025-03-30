Rams Have One of the Most Underrated Free Agency Signings
The Los Angeles Rams have spent the offseason trying to add talent at as many different positions as possible. So far, they have done a solid job of doing so, making moves of various sizes. Los Angeles' roster has improved, but the Rams' front office is far from done.
The Rams have not only improved their team but have done so while being financially responsible with most of the signings. Before adding their draft class to the roster, the Rams have one of the best teams in the National Football League. They will continue to get better over the next months.
Eric Williams of FOX Sports recently analyzed the 10 most underrated free agency signings. He ranked the Rams' addition of defensive lineman Poona Ford as the sixth-most underrated signing in free agency, as Ford could prove to be a steal for the Rams in the long run.
"Los Angeles boasts one of the better young defensive lines in the league, featuring Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner, and Byron Young. However, the Rams struggled to stop Saquon Barkley and James Conner last season," Williams said.
"Bringing in Ford, a proven run-stuffer who can also create an interior pass rush, should fix one of the few glaring needs for a team that believes it can compete for a Super Bowl. And the Rams got Ford at a decent number considering the skyrocketing defensive tackle market in free agency," Williams said.
Los Angeles has taken a respectable approach to the offseason. They figured out their contractual issues with Matthew Stafford and immediately began improving the team around him. Ford is one of the many players the Rams have added so far this offseason.
The Rams feel they are close to being a team that can make a push for the Super Bowl next season. However, they still need to reel in a productive draft haul again in a few weeks to ensure they can go as far as they hope to.
Time will tell how the Rams' upcoming season plays out on the field. So far, the future is bright in Los Angeles.
