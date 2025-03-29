Rams Will Have One of the Top 2026 Free Agents
The Los Angeles Rams' front office is doing its best to surround quarterback Matthew Stafford with a quality supporting cast this season. Los Angeles started by restructuring Stafford's contract and moving on from veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp earlier in the offseason.
Those moves, in addition to others, have given the Rams some wiggle room to make additional moves this offseason and potentially next offseason. Los Angeles made several difficult decisions this offseason regarding free agency, but next season may not be as challenging for Los Angeles.
The Pro Football Network recently ranked the top 100 players who will become free agents during the 2026 offseason. PFN ranked Rams offensive lineman Rob Havenstein as the 50th-best player to hit free agency next offseason, a testament to the talent on the Rams' roster this season.
"Rob Havenstein has been a cornerstone piece of the Rams' offensive line for the past decade. The right tackle position is often overlooked, but he's been a model of consistency there over the years. Havenstein allowed three sacks, 20 pressures, and six quarterback hits in 2024 with a 6.0% pressure rate," PFN said.
PFN noted that is not top-tier production from Havenstein. The Rams will have to decide on the veteran's future with the team, as he is aging to the point where Los Angeles may be better off finding a younger and more affordable option to replace Havenstein.
"Those aren't eye-popping numbers, but his strength truly lies in the run game. Havenstein will be 33 at the start of the 2025 season. He's an older player who has missed time in each of the past two seasons, but he has invaluable championship experience," PFN said.
Los Angeles' front office has proven it is not afraid to make challenging decisions to improve the roster. While the choice surrounding Havenstein's future may not be as difficult as others, the Rams still have one of the best free agents available next offseason, making it a critical decision.
The Rams seem to be making moves with the future in mind. They must continue doing so next offseason when addressing their roster.
