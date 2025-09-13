Puka Nacua Reminisces Cooper Kupp Days While Talking NFL Journey
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in Puka Nacua. Nacua, a rookie record setter, has once again sparked a Rams victory. During a recent press conference, Nacua was asked about his understanding of routes and how his football education has grown from being a young pupil to being one of the leaders in the position group room.
Nacua, who has continued to pay homage to his former teammates since OTAs, talked about Cooper Kupp and how he learned how to learn at the NFL level.
Nacua Talks Cooper Kupp
“Shoot, yeah," stated Nacua. "I remember being the kid that showed up to OTAs when I first got here and running the paper route. I had a diagonal line and then it straightened back up. It’s the ability to understand timing and then to feel leverages. Then to be in some of the quarterback meetings and talk to guys like [Former Rams Wide Receiver] Cooper Kupp and obviously to be on the same page as a quarterback."
"When you get live reps there are sometimes where the safety is getting ready to run downhill and the skinny five-step in break doesn't look the same because of the depth that he plays with. I'm getting some of those in-game reps that definitely change how you run some of those routes through experience. Through practices like today where you mess up a couple plays and you're like, alright, I know what not to do on Sunday.’”
Paying it Forward
While much of the talk has been about the lessons dished out by Davante Adams, Nacua provides a unique perspective along with Tutu Atwell on how the Rams route trees work in connection with the entire offense, how to mirror blocks and routes, and the little details that make all the difference.
I spoke to wide receivers coach Eric Yarber about how Naua and Adams impact the room as teachers.
"Those guys [Adams and Nacua] high level pro athletes, when they say something or comment on something, it makes my teaching easier, because when I'm giving feedback or watching film on the guys and giving them coaching points, and then when you got guys like Puka and Davante stepping in and putting a stamp on what you're saying, that helps solidify your teaching."
Puka Nacua continues to pay it back by paying it forward. An inside look at Rams culture.
