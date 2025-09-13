Davante Adams and Puka Nacua Talk Rams Receiver Mentality
The Los Angeles Rams wide receivers live by a simple code. You only live once. It is their motto, their war cry, and the reason why the offense is able to operate in the way that they do. The physicality and never-say-die attitude gives them the tools to be effective as run blockers as well as pass catchers, allowing Sean McVay and company to use similar formations to set up space and opportunities for major gains.
The leaders of the room, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, put their bodies on the line with both men being on the receiving end of big-time hits by the Houston Texans. Here's what they had to say regarding the motto.
Davante Adams
“You always want to protect yourself as much as you can. Anytime a ball is thrown to you… We got a saying in the receiver room, ‘You can't live forever.’ Sometimes you have to go across the middle and make that play. You can't just let a ball soar past your eyes just because you're in harm's way."
"It sounds kind of crazy, but that's what you signed up for when you want to be a receiver in this league. Windows close quick and sometimes those defenders miss as well. Sometimes you might have one where it's, ‘The Minnesota Miracle,’ when [former Vikings Wide Receiver Stefon] Diggs could have got flipped on that play and then he missed and turn it into one of the most memorable plays for that organization. It just depends on the situation."
"You just have to be fearless in a way and protect yourself if you can. You can get your hands on the balls and cover up as much as you can. Sometimes it's going to be bang-bang and you'll get hit and it's not the prettiest, but that's kind of what comes with it.”
Puka Nacua
Nacua was asked if "You one live once" was a motto he takes to heart regarding his physical play style.
“Yeah, a little bit," stated Nacua. "It’s definitely something that [Wide Receiver] Coach Yarber talks about if you’re going to go and set the tone with. When you go out there and you catch that one and you take their best shot, it's definitely going to hurt a little bit but when you catch the ball, you feel better. It demoralizes the defense for sure.”
