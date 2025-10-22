Why the Best Has Yet to Come For Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are one of the best teams this season and they are showing it by the way they have been playing this season. Going into the season, the Rams knew they were all in this year and looking to make a deep run and get to a Super Bowl.
They will be one of the top contenders at the end of the season, and they would like to make it all the way. They have shown this season that they have the right pieces on both sides of the ball to be the best team in the NFL.
They are coming off an impressive win overseas over the Jacksonville Jaguars. They had a great game plan and they executed it to perfection. It was something great to see from the Rams because they were without their top star wide receiver, Puka Nacua. It was great to see quarterback Matthew Stafford find different weapons on the offense side of the ball and score touchdowns. That is what they have been wanting to do all season, instead of settling for field goals.
The Rams are in their bye week with a record of 5-2 but they believe they are better than what they have been showing and are looking at all areas to improve during their bye week.
Rams Look to Improve During Bye Week
"The NFL has been a bit of jumbled mess this year where it feels like more teams than usual have a reasonable case for making a run in the postseason, but one NFC team has emerged as a legitimate Super Bowl contender: the Los Angeles Rams," said Charles McDonald of Yahoo Sports.
Their 35-7 rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars in London was their latest impressive win on the season, and they’ve kept pace with the San Francisco 49ers atop the NFC West. It may sound unreasonable, but at 5-2 it feels like the Rams have underachieved this season. On a down-to-down basis they’ve arguably been the best team in the league even though they dropped two games to the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.
All of this hinged on the status of veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, but he’s been healthy and is allowing this offense to play at a high level. The Rams currently rank third in success rate (47%) and 10th in expected points added per play (0.07).
Pair that with a defense that has been legitimately elite to start the season and it’s easy to see how they were able to just pummel the Jaguars Both teams were both 4-2 going into that game, but it was clear the Jaguars were not actually in the same realm as the Rams. One looked like a Super Bowl contender while the other is still searching for an identity with a new coaching staff.
