Two Rams Players Receive Unique Recognition
The Los Angeles Rams have gotten off to a great start this season. They have now established themselves as one of the best teams in the National Football League. The Rams have a great team all around.
From the offense side to the defense side to their special teams. They want to be the best at all three phases of the game. They make a strong emphasis on that, and their coaches do a great job of not taking any unit for granted on this team. It is something they have done for a long time.
The Rams have one of the best head coaches and the best player caller in the NFL as well. Sean McVay has been everything the Rams wanted in a head coach and more. He continues to get better each season, and he always has his players ready to go each game. No matter what, the Rams always feel like they have a great chance of winning every game. He always pushes the right button and knows which players are the best to help the Rams win a lot of games.
What has happened to him has been the veteran leadership of his quarterback, Matthew Stafford. Right now, Stafford is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. And star wide receiver Puka Nacua is one of the best at his respective position as well. These two have found a great connection for the last few years, and this season they have been unstoppable together. It is going to be fun to watch these two the rest of the season, and when they get into the big games.
Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated released his All-Pro Picks for the first quarter of the 2025 season. He had Stafford and Nacua on that list.
Quarterback
First team (1): Matthew Stafford, Rams
Stafford has been tremendous for the Rams, helped out by the league’s top receiver in Puka Nacua and the offseason signing of Davante Adams. Through four weeks, he has 1,114 passing yards on 8.2 yards per attempt and eight touchdown passes, ranking second, fifth and third, respectively, in those categories. Stafford is also avoiding negative plays, with only two interceptions after 12 years of double-digit picks, an issue that’s plagued his 17-year career.
Wide receivers
First team (3): Puka Nacua, Rams; Quentin Johnston, Chargers; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions
Nacua might be the first receiver to win MVP if he keeps up this pace. He has 42 receptions, and no other wideout has more than 27. He also has a league-high 503 yards. Nacua is on pace for 178 receptions and 2,137 yards, both of which would be all-time records.
