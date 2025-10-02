NFL Power Rankings: Where the Rams Stand Now
The Los Angeles Rams are off to a racing start to the 2025 NFL season. They have come out of the gate swinging, and they have looked like a team that is going to have a deep playoff run. The Rams have one of the best head coaches in the NFL in Sean McVay.
They also have one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League right now in Matthew Stafford, who is the leader of this team and has gotten off to a good start as well. The Rams are the real deal and a team you do not want to play.
The Rams ' offense went out and got key free agents to make this team better. One big addition has been wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams was brought to the Rams by McVay. That was a move that shocked many people when it happened, but it was one that has made this offense better. You can see it on the field this season. He goes well paired with star wide receiver Puka Nacua. He has been on a tear to open up the season as well. This offense can beat you in so many different ways than one.
Then you go to the defense, and they have improved this season as well after finishing last season off as one of the best defenses in the NFL. There are a lot of young pieces on this defense again, but it is a very experienced group now that they have seen a lot in the NFL since last season. A lot of credit has to go to these coaches and how they put the players in the best position to find success. No matter what player it is, they are always ready when their number is called.
Here is the Rams latest NFL power ranking by On SI, which has the Rams ranked No. 4.
4. Los Angeles Rams
"Since the second week of the season, outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart has made a name for himself, establishing a role within a defense that has Pro Bowler Jared Verse and current co-sacks leader Byron Young. His speed, versatility and tenacity are not only a culture fit for the Rams but produces consistent results against top competition," our Brock Vierra said.
