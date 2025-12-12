Where the Rams Are Heading Into Week 15

The Los Angeles Rams needed a bounce-back win against the Arizona Cardinals, and that's exactly what they got in a dominant 45-17 win against their divisional rivals. That win brought them back to the number one seed in the NFC and back atop their division.

Their next opponents are the Detroit Lions , a team hungry to stay in the playoff race. Sean McVay hasn't historically led his teams to victory over Dan Campbell, but they need this win in preparation for their rematch against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16.

PFF Power Rankings

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he updated his weekly power rankings to reflect the scores of Week 14. The Rams continue their dominance as the top team in the power rankings, and if they want to hold on to that top spot, Matthew Stafford will have to put down his former team.

"For those wondering how the Rams would bounce back from the Week 13 upset loss to the Panthers, here’s your answer. The Rams were utterly dominant from start to finish against the Cardinals in Week 14, running away with a 45-17 win", said Valentine.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) waves as he walks off the field after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stafford took back some ground in the MVP race against Drake Maye, as he was on a bye week. Both Maye and Stafford have big tests ahead of them as they face the Buffalo Bills and Lions, respectively, both juggernauts in their conference.

To really pull ahead, Stafford's going to have to play flawlessly. He doesn't turn the ball over often, but after his performance against the Carolina Panthers, the Rams can't get too comfortable. That's why the Rams should lean in on their rushing attack, as they're red-hot right now.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Three major offensive performances stood out, with Matt Stafford (93.6 grade; 1st), Puka Nacua (94.6 grade; 1st), and Blake Corum (77.4 grade; 14th) stepping up to the plate. Stafford threw three touchdowns and earned a 93.9 overall PFF grade, while Corum and Nacua combined for four total scores. Nacua was dominant again and averaged a mind-bending 7.59 yards per route run. The Rams get back to business and reclaim the top seed in the NFC"

Blake Corum just had a career game, and his ability to come in and give their offense a jolt of explosiveness will be key. The Lions boast a potent rushing attack of their own, and Chris Shula has to have this defense prepared for how many rushing attempts Jahmyr Gibbs is going to get.

