Where the Rams Are Heading Into Week 15
In this story:
The Los Angeles Rams needed a bounce-back win against the Arizona Cardinals, and that's exactly what they got in a dominant 45-17 win against their divisional rivals. That win brought them back to the number one seed in the NFC and back atop their division.
Their next opponents are the Detroit Lions, a team hungry to stay in the playoff race. Sean McVay hasn't historically led his teams to victory over Dan Campbell, but they need this win in preparation for their rematch against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16.
PFF Power Rankings
Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he updated his weekly power rankings to reflect the scores of Week 14. The Rams continue their dominance as the top team in the power rankings, and if they want to hold on to that top spot, Matthew Stafford will have to put down his former team.
"For those wondering how the Rams would bounce back from the Week 13 upset loss to the Panthers, here’s your answer. The Rams were utterly dominant from start to finish against the Cardinals in Week 14, running away with a 45-17 win", said Valentine.
Stafford took back some ground in the MVP race against Drake Maye, as he was on a bye week. Both Maye and Stafford have big tests ahead of them as they face the Buffalo Bills and Lions, respectively, both juggernauts in their conference.
To really pull ahead, Stafford's going to have to play flawlessly. He doesn't turn the ball over often, but after his performance against the Carolina Panthers, the Rams can't get too comfortable. That's why the Rams should lean in on their rushing attack, as they're red-hot right now.
"Three major offensive performances stood out, with Matt Stafford (93.6 grade; 1st), Puka Nacua (94.6 grade; 1st), and Blake Corum (77.4 grade; 14th) stepping up to the plate. Stafford threw three touchdowns and earned a 93.9 overall PFF grade, while Corum and Nacua combined for four total scores. Nacua was dominant again and averaged a mind-bending 7.59 yards per route run. The Rams get back to business and reclaim the top seed in the NFC"
Blake Corum just had a career game, and his ability to come in and give their offense a jolt of explosiveness will be key. The Lions boast a potent rushing attack of their own, and Chris Shula has to have this defense prepared for how many rushing attempts Jahmyr Gibbs is going to get.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSIand @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts on the Rams in Week 15 when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.