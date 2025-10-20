Why Rams Enter Bye As Legitimate Championship Contenders
Going into their international road trip in London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, a statement performance was needed. On Sunday, a statement was made by head coach Sean McVay's team to the rest of the NFC and the entire NFL.
The Los Angeles Rams battered the Jaguars on their "home" turf, leading as much as 28-0 in the 4th quarter as they cruised to a Week 7 victory and are off to their best start since 2021, the year they won the Super Bowl on their turf at SoFi Stadium. There are still things to work on, and the bye week is perfect for it, but let's talk about the Rams for who they are: championship contenders.
Matthew Stafford and excellent defense leads the way
Four years ago, Stafford had an incredible season with only one snag: he led the league in interceptions. Those foolish, gunslinger moments pop up here and there, but it is notable to display what is happening with the 37-year-old signal-caller: he is playing his best football as one of the league leaders in passing yards and has a 17-2 touchdown to interception ratio that has put him squarely in the MVP conversation at the halfway mark.
On the other side of the ball, the Rams defense, flaws and all, sacked Trevor Lawrence seven times with help from star pass rusher Jared Verse and one of the league leaders in sacks, Byron Young. Defensive coordinator Chris Shula limited big-time opportunities for the passing game, and a silenced run game that was supposed to be violent and unique turned bland and uninteresting. It was yet another statement performance from this defense.
McVay and his group will have the bye week to reset and get healthy ahead of another unique stretch of matchups: they host the New Orleans Saints off the bye, followed by a road trip up the I-5 to San Francisco and home games against the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before hitting the road again to face a currently hot Carolina Panthers team in Week 13.
However, if McVay and Los Angeles continue to show the confidence and defensive dominance of the last two weeks on top of a productive passing game from Stafford, this should not be a difficult stretch. They may be humble about it, but the Rams know as a team they are one of the best in football and can be aggressive at the trade deadline if they so please.
The Jaguars felt the wrath of the Rams at their best, defensively, with their offense still scratching the surface of what they can truly be as a potentially high-end unit. They've put the NFL, the NFC West, and other conference contenders on notice as serious championship foes.
