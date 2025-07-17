Opinion: Puka Nacua Should Be Unanimous Top 10 WR
In today's NFL, the need for a top-tier playmaker is higher than ever before. The last several NFL Drafts have been markets choosing some of the best playmakers on the planet, with Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Malik Nabers, A.J. Brown, and CeeDee Lamb amongst the many top-tier playmakers chosen in the selection process since 2019.
Since Sean McVay was hired as the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, he has had at least one or two quality or high-end playmakers at receiver, including Cooper Kupp's outstanding 2021 Triple-Crown season. However, things changed in 2023 when the Rams selected a draft community favorite but not a league-wide known prospect, Puka Nacua, a BYU standout chosen in the fifth round.
Since then, Nacua has been one of the most reliable and clutch targets in the NFL. Had it not been for injuries during the 2024 season, he would've recorded consecutive 1,400-plus yard seasons, something unheard of by a wideout in his first two years in the league.
Nacua has some of the best hands in the league and is a smart route runner who knows how to leverage defenders and lean into them to then break off the routes and attack the top of his route to get open. He comes down with catches in the biggest moments when the Rams need it, and he did so a couple of times in two postseason appearances, including against the Philadelphia Eagles last season.
However, Nacua was left off the Top-10 list in ESPN's latest wide receiver rankings by NFL executives, coaches, and scouts. One AFC executive said he, "probably doesn't have the high-end ability as some of the others on the list," despite being one of the most productive and reliable targets at the position.
The former BYU and Washington standout did receive rave reviews as an honorable mention. "His ability to play fast through the catch is rare, so even though he might not have the top-end speed, he's playing fast and efficiently all the time," said one anonymous NFL coordinator. A league defensive coach couldn't believe he wasn't in the top 10, saying he has the, 'it,' factor.
I know I sound ridiculous over getting worked up about just another random list during the dead period of the NFL offseason because there is no football being played. Yet, I believe Nacua should be unanimously one of the 10 best players at his position.
This was the greatest rookie wideout in league history. No rookie can come in and put up over 1,400 yards in their first year. It has never happened before, yet it sounds like from the first quote, someone was unhappy that they can't seem to A) cover him, or B) be specific about which high-end ability he doesn't have.
Every year, whether when these lists come out or during the pre-draft process, it amazes me the type of stuff that comes out from NFL executives. Everyone sees the game differently, but it is hard to imagine Nacua not being on anyone's top 10 list. He is a player who wins in all facets, even if he isn't elite.
This time next year, Nacua, should he play a fully healthy 2025 season, is a player who is a no-doubter to be on this list.
