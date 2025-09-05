WATCH: Rams Sean McVay 2025 Week One Friday Presser
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up their final day of practice on Friday before they take on the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Before the team took part in practice, Sean McVay spoke to the media from the team's facility.
On Thursday, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua spoke to the media.
Q: What areas of your game did you want to improve on coming into the season?
“I'd say catching the ball, having no drops is something and then just my lateral abilities, especially at the line of scrimmage. Knowing that when we had the opportunity to get to work with Davante Adams, the ability to add that to my arsenal. I feel like the strength of route running and being able to catch the ball and the physicality in the run game were some of my strengths, but then being able to feel like I am the backside receiver in some of our concepts and to be able to win our one-on-ones on the backside, just to be more consistent in that specific part of my game has been something I feel like I've improved on especially.”
Q: Have any veterans spoken to you about differences in year three?
“There haven't been too many necessary questions about coming into year three. Definitely in the game aspect of being able to be there in the mornings with Matthew and ‘Coop’ and then just to come here with Davante and the times that we have in the meeting room. To be in the wide receiver unit meetings and to have [Wide Receiver] Coach [Eric Yarber] ‘Yarbs’ who's been in this offensive tree for a long time and then to have Coach [Pass Game Coordinator] Nate Scheelhaase to combine with [Offensive Assistant] Rob Calabrese and then with Davante Adams."
"The plethora of knowledge that we have there is definitely exciting, especially for all the young guys, not just me. I know [Wide Receiver Jordan Whittington] ‘J-Whitt’ has different questions for Davante than I have. [Wide Receiver] Konata Mumpfield has so many different questions because he's in that position that he's watching the ‘X’. It's been exciting to watch from afar how Davante leads in his own natural way and then also to be a fan of being like, hey I want to learn the art of playing wide receiver and the knowledge that he's given.”
