Why Rams Appear Game Ready After Thursday's Practice
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams got back after it on Thursday, finalizing their plans before Sunday's game against the Texans. Here is what you need to know.
Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford made it clear on Thursday, if the Texans fail to get adequate pressure on him, they're toast. The man was throwing dimes against air. Obviously, one would expect an NFL quarterback to do that but I'm talking elite consistency. Hitting receivers in the hands, in stride, where a defender would be unable to make a play, 30+ yards downfield if not more.
A connection that really intrigued me was Stafford to Konata Mumpfield. We don't know what Mumpfield's usage looks like but his feet are ballerina smooth and he possesses a game-changing ability to change direction on a dime.
The Offensive Line
Alaric Jackson was back and he looked solid. I like where his pad level is at and his kick step looks as good as always. However, it was Steve Avila who shined. I think he has taken that third year stride and his ability to advance to the second level could pave the path to the Lombardi.
Jared Verse
Jared Verse put in another solid day of work and after a deeper dive into his sessions, it's clear his game-changing ability to bend the corner has taken on a new level with more explosive movements coming out of his turn.
His ability to limit the space means that C.J. Stroud will not get a back door or side lane to escape out of without exposing himself to other defenders. His only move is up and that's with the interior defensive line coming down on him.
Sean McVay
Sean McVay was all smiles on Tuesday, even involving himself in drills as a defensive back. While his backpedal did enough to satisfy the needs of the exercise, we probably won't see him on the field anytime soon. However, it's clear that with such a direct involvement in preparations, he must toe the line of fun and function.
He does that beautifully. After talking to coaches and players, if there's one thing this organization does better than the NFL, it's establishing comradery. It's a hard thing to do at this level and it takes respect, patience, and high character to achieve. It's a good thing everyone in this building has those traits.
