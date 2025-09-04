WATCH: Rams Puka Nacua 2025 Week One Presser
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their week one preparations on Thursday as they hope to start the season strong with an opening weekend win at home against the Houston Texans. On Wednesday, Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams and Alaric Jackson took to the podium. On Thursday, Mike LaFleur, Chris Shula, Puka Nacua, and Jared Verse would join them.
Watch Puka Nacua Press Conference Below
Q: Did the simulated game last week expose any callouses?
“I thought it was good, high-caliber football. That's what we're looking for, but also I think our guys are conditioned the right way. You never know, defensively you're going to get ready to have to play 15 plays on a drive or you might earn the right to go three and out or it might be a sudden change if you force a turnover."
"And then the same thing on the flip side offensively. I think the goal for us is to put ourselves in mental, physical, and emotional, the best state that we can be in going into the September 7th great challenge that we have against the Texans. Every single thing that we've done has been in alignment to try to be able to do that. Then also be equipped to be able to handle the inevitable adversity that this season will take us on. I don't know when it's going to occur, but I do know it's going to occur at some point and our ability to be able to handle that has got to be a separator for us.”
Q: What was it like to see Alaric Jackson at practice today?
“It was great. Obviously, we didn't have pads on so it was a bonus Monday. He's taking great care of himself and he’s put himself in a rare position that I do believe to step in and play at a good clip. He's been able to do a lot of stuff above the neck. He's taken great care of himself, tried to simulate a lot of these types of things. There's nothing like actually playing real football, as we all know, but today was a great step in the right direction, and more importantly, it was awesome for him with the work that he's put in to be in this position.”
