Top 5 Rams Storylines Entering the 2025 NFL Season
The Los Angeles Rams are at a crossroads when it comes to several players, and while their sights are on week one, here are five storylines that will dominate the narrative this season.
Is this Matthew Stafford's last season?
Stafford has only two years left on his deal with a financial out after this season. Will this be Stafford's final ride or is this season setting up a John Elway-type of a legendary exit from football?
How will Puka Nacua and Davante Adams work together?
While both men get along very well and are excellent players, there's only one football on the field and a lot of hands who want it. How do the Rams approach getting their top two playmakers the football while maintaining both their moral and a strong football product?
What do the Rams have in Emmanuel Forbes Jr?
In less than one years time, the Los Angeles Rams will have to make a decision whether Emmanuel Forbes is worth investing into. At times, he's exceeded the expectations of his first round hype. Other times, he's fallen into the same habits that led to his departure from Washington.
We've seen an improved and confident product who has gone toe-to-toe with Davante Adams, but what will we see from him in live action football?
Will Jared Verse take that next step?
Verse made it clear on Thursday that he's ready to play and the defensive line is determined to dominante. It will be up to Verse to set the tempo as one of the defenses' vocal leader but after preaching how much he wanted to improve, what will the production reveal in 2025?
Is Terrance Ferguson a special talent?
Ferguson's ability as a route runner and pass catcher was put on display in the Rams' preseason finale. He's a matchup nightmare who's often too fast for linebackers and too big for defensive backs to guard.
However, this is the NFL, and what will Ferguson bring to this offense that will give Sean McVay the confidence to play him more? When I asked Matthew Stafford about Ferguson, this is what he had to say.
“He's done a nice job," stated Stafford. "Obviously missed a little bit of time there in training camp. Having him back out there the last week and a half has been great. He has a ton of talent. A guy that's figuring out the NFL, understanding where he fits in in our offense but he's got a bunch of guys in
that room to really lean on to help show him the way. I’m just happy to have him on our team, really talented kid and a person that cares about football, cares about our team, so we'll take him.”
