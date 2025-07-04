Puka Nacua's Number Change Brings New Accolade
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the most talented wide receivers in the league, in Puka Nacua. The veteran wide receiver is expected to have a productive season as he steps into what should be a more elevated role in the Rams' offense.
The return of Matthew Stafford and the arrival of Davante Adams should benefit Nacua. The departure of Cooper Kupp should lead to more targets and yards for Nacua this upcoming season as well.
Cody Benjamin recently listed the best player in the National Football League to wear numbers 0-99.
Benjamin believes that by changing from No. 17 to No.12, Nacua became the best player in the league with his respective jersey number.
"Matthew Stafford's favorite target and one of the most bruising possession receivers in the game, Nacua wore No. 17 to start his career but switched into No. 12 to accommodate Davante Adams this offseason," Benjamin said.
Although Benjamin is correct that Nacua is arguably the best in the league to wear No. 12, it is worth noting that many players likely stay away from the number to avoid any comparisons to arguably the greatest quarterback ever.
This is especially true for quarterbacks, who would be most likely to wear the number.
Nacua himself also explained why he made the switch to the No. 12. While Adams' arrival likely had at least a little to do with it, Nacua said otherwise. According to Nacua, his reasoning for switching his jersey was family-related.
"Kind of along the lines of wearing number 12, I've had the blessing of being able to watch my siblings compete. Watched my brothers play at the highest level in football, and always be there to support me. Having watched my other siblings wear it. This is my opportunity to put on the special number 12. The opportunity to put on the one-two meant a lot to me," Nacua said.
"Whenever I looked in the stands, I knew I could find one of my family members there, whether it was one of my brothers or my mom being at every game possible. I know when I put on that number 12, it's a piece of armor as well that's representing my family that is always protecting me."
