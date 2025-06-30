Rams WR Puka Nacua is Multitalented
With teams in the process of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, Carmen Vitali of FOX Sports recently assembled a soccer team using some of the best players in the National Football League. Vitali believes veteran Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua would be a natural on the soccer field.
"These guys have to be playmakers, plain and simple. Two of the first names that come to mind are two of the league’s best receivers. They have to be fast, too. I love the combination of Justin Jefferson and Puka Nacua on a soccer field. They’d be pretty complementary on a football field, too," Vitali said.
With the departure of Cooper Kupp and Nacua is expected to take a more prominent role in the Rams' offense this upcoming season. The arrival of Davante Adams should help Nacua as well. Rams Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur noted Nacua's development this offseason.
"What I've seen from him is I think a guy that's just continuing to work on his craft and get better. I've been really impressed with where he was when he came back for phase one. He's always going to put in the work, but I think he was better in phase one this year than he was the year before and just like he was obviously when we first drafted him a couple years ago," LaFleur said.
"So for him, just getting into the best physical shape that he possibly can so he can go have the best possible year he can. That's all these guys. That's what we're doing right now, building foundations not just mental, schematic, not just relationships, but physically so that these guys can go into the summer in the best shape possible, continue that trend because that's a scary 40 days for anybody so that when they come back in August, they're in tip top shape, ready to attack it, build to it and then get to September.”
The Rams need Nacua, Adams and the rest of their offense to have productive seasons, as the Rams' success this season will largely depend on its offense. Nacua has already proven to be one of the better wide receivers in the league, he must continue proving so.
