Rams' Stafford is One of the Greatest QBs Ever
There is no doubt that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. However, Jarrett Bailey of The Sporting News ranked Stafford as one of the best 30 quarterbacks in National Football League history.
“For the longest time, Stafford was a Michelin-star chef in a dive bar. His talents were evident throughout the entirety of his career, but his feet were stuck to the floor known as the Detroit Lions of the late 2000s and 2010s. And despite the organization seemingly attempting to remain in perpetual turmoil, Stafford emerged as one of the best quarterbacks of his era," Bailey said.
"He topped 5,000 yards in 2011, which marked his first of seven consecutive seasons with at least 4,000 passing yards. As soon as Stafford left Detroit, he won a Super Bowl, despite never winning a playoff game prior to being traded to the Los Angeles Rams. While the prime years of his career likely featured several glasses of scotch, his play has aged like a fine wine as he continues to keep the Rams in the Super Bowl conversation at age 37.”
After Organized Team Activities, Stafford specifically highlighted wide receiver Tutu Atwell and what he brings to the table for the team this upcoming season. The Rams have upgraded on offense but still need players like Atwell to produce.
The Rams' addition of Davante Adams and the remaining presence of Puka Nacua means Atwell will have his chances this season.
“I think we're building that version right now, right? We've run whatever that was, 18, 25, 30 plays, whatever it was today. We're figuring that out. We're building as we go. Tutu, I got a lot of respect for, too. He’s a really smart guy. He's a guy that can play all three spots for us because of his ability to understand where he fits. I think he continues to get better. I think I've seen him grow as a football player, seen him grow as a human being, all of those kinds of things as a professional," Stafford said.
"He's done a hell of a job the last couple years and I think when you turn the tape on and watch, it shows up. Happy for his success, happy for us to get another chance to work with him for another year and looking for big things. Obviously, he's got the one thing everybody knows, he can really run, but I think he plays away from his body really well, catching the football, understands where he fits in the run game and the schemes and obviously [Head Coach] Sean [McVay] and the coaching staff does a really nice job of finding ways to utilize his best traits and best attributes on a down-in down-out basis."
