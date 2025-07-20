Rams Teammate Sounds Off on Loquacious Jared Verse
Jared Verse didn’t even lead the rookies on his own team in sacks last season. Former Florida State teammate Braden Fiske took that honor with 8½, four more than Verse. But don’t let that fool you.
“Anyone who is underwhelmed by Verse's 4.5 sacks last season is failing to grasp his elite ability to generate pressure,” explained Nick Shook, who last week included Verse and wide receiver Puka Nacua on the NFL.com 25 under 25 team.
If the league created a top-25 list for talkers, Verse would lead the way. Teammate Quentin Lake said this week on the Rich Eisen Show that Verse’s high motor spreads from his feet to his mouth, on every snap.
“He just doesn’t stop talking,” Lake said. “He will not -- it doesn’t matter what it is -- he will not stop talking. And it shows on the field, too. He’s an incredible athlete. Strong as an ox. He really is.”
Lake also said he understood why five-time Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead in retirement singled out Verse as the one defender he’s glad he no longer has to face.
“I get it,” Lake said. “I would probably retire, too, if I went against him.”
Verse was relentless as a rookie, compiling 76 quarterback pressures, according to Next Gen Stats. That was No. 4 in the league. For context, Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett had 84.
“That production came from a rusher,” Shook said, “whose arrival with the 19th overall pick last year (along with Florida State teammate Braden Fiske, selected by the Rams 20 picks later) officially completed the rebuild of Los Angeles’ defensive line into one of the most promising in the NFL.
“Awards voters properly recognized Verse's debut season by naming him Defensive Rookie of the Year, placing him in the same company as Rams legend Aaron Donald, who earned that honor 10 years prior. That's quite a start.”
Quite the continuation would be taking another step, getting home more often for more sacks, and helping the Rams improve on the back end. Los Angeles didn’t draft a cornerback and enters the season largely with the same secondary. Chris Shula’s defense finished 20th last year in passing defense, allowing 223.1 yards per game.
