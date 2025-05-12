Rams' Quentin Lake Gives Advice to Shedeur Sanders
With the 2025 NFL Draft happening not too long ago, a big story to watch was seeing where Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was going to get drafted. During the 2024 campaign, Sanders was viewed as highly likely to go within the first few selections of the draft process.
Sanders was eventually taken by the Browns in the fifth round of the draft. After a long wait and a prank phone call, Sanders could finally say he was a professional football player. However, after being projected to be a top selection and falling out of the premier selections, it couldn't have felt good.
Similar to Sanders, Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake was also taken in the latter rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. Eventually getting selected by the Rams in the sixth round, Lake knows how it feels waiting for the moment to hear your name get called on draft day, both on television and his phone.
In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Lake discussed Sanders' fall out of the first four rounds of the draft process. Lucky for Sanders, Lake delivered.
"Unfortunately, the draft may not have went the way he wanted it to, but all you need is one team to take a chance on you," Lake said. "I know that from firsthand experience. If we were face-to-face, I'd tell him the same thing.
"You have now been put in a position to show and prove and prove right everybody that believed in you and everybody that doubted you. All you have to do is let your play show and that's what you've done throughout your whole career."
Sharing another parallel with Sanders, both players' fathers played in the National Football League. Both Darnell Lake and Deion Sanders did their part in training their sons to get to the level they are at now. That being said, the veteran in Lake still believes that the young quarterback will be able to find his footing well in the NFL.
"He has all the tools necessary to be successful, and I have no doubt in my mind that when he gets his chance, you know, he'll be able to capitalize," Lake said.
