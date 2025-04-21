Rams' Lake Has Shown Continued Success
Los Angeles Rams' safety Quentin Lake has turned his career into one to pay attention to. A former sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and a former UCLA Bruin has taken his game to a whole new level since donning a Rams uniform for the first time.
Although he was slow out of the gates, Lake was featured in nine games in his rookie season, where he collected 10 total tackles and had one pass defended. As a sixth-round pick, some would think that the end of the line was closer to Lake than he thought. But all he's done since that year is continue to prove he's worth more.
In his second season with the franchise, Lake saw a massive increase in his role. In his second season, he played a handful more games for the franchise, which saw his total tackle numbers skyrocket from 10 to 53. In those 53 tackles, 42 of them were solos, as he also defended six passes.
Showing growth from year one to year two is exactly what the Rams needed. Through strong developments, his third year looked to be promising. Now that the season is in the books, we all know how effective Lake was.
Last season with the Rams, Lake played his first full season, seeing his role shoot up to the moon. In the full season of work, Lake recorded 111 total tackles, 73 solo tackles, and five passes defended.
When the franchise brought in a player like Lake, they didn't know how effective his presence on the field would be. Lake has proven since breaking into the National Football League that his value is much higher than anyone would have expected. Still only 26 years old, his fourth year could warrant an extension, should he replicate last season's success.
So long as Lake stays healthy, his role should be similar to what he endured last season in Los Angeles. When he is healthy, as we have seen, he could be a Top 30-type defender. Given the youthful Los Angeles defense, Lake could grow into a leader in the locker room for the younger players; that is, of course, if they keep him around.
