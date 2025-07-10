What’s Next for Nate Landman?
The Los Angeles Rams lost plenty of impactful players for their defense in the offseason, including Michael Hoecht and Christian Rozeboom, two linebackers who were crucial in their team's tackling and ability to stop plays before they continued.
As good as this Rams defense is and as youthful as it is, tackling was one of the areas they could've improved in, as well as stopping the run. That's why they had to get some players in free agency to address their problems and mitigate the impact of their losses.
They did a phenomenal job of choosing a player to stop the run with Poona Ford, but they needed a linebacker who could hit hard and stop players in their tracks. That's why I believe they signed Nate Landman from the Atlanta Falcons to help improve their tackling, as well as depth in their defensive rotations.
Landman spent three years with the Falcons, and his best season with them was in 2023, when he was able to play 16 games and rack up more than 100 tackles. 2024 was not as amazing as 2023 was, which may explain why the Falcons were okay with letting him walk in free agency.
However, for the Rams, this was an excellent pickup, and Landman will find a way to shine in their defense. He's like a heat-seeking missile when it comes to tackling players once they have the ball in their hands.
The Rams will be the second team Landman plays for in his career, and some amount of adjustment is to be expected, but I believe he could be the team's starter if they wanted to put him in that position.
He's currently the backup left inside linebacker behind Troy Reeder. Stu Jackson is a senior staff writer for therams.com, and he wrote an article talking about what's next for Landman with the Rams in 2025.
"Continuing to get familiar with Los Angeles' defense, and maintaining a leadership and mentorship role within the inside linebacker room. Landman already has some familiarity with the Rams' scheme, having played for Falcons head coach and former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris last season, which was likely a factor in the Rams signing him", said Jackson.
Landman is a part of what makes this Rams defense so great; it's that even if their starters take a break, they have players who can come in and continue to uphold their defensive prowess. I believe 2025 will be a bounce-back year for Landman, and the Rams will bring him back next offseason, as his deal is only for next season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.
Please let us know your thoughts on Rams content when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.